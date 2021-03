FUJ vs AJM Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 Match – March 29th, 2021

Fujairah will take on Ajman in the Emirates D10 2021 Match.

Fujairah were dealt a major defeat in their first match. They then went on to win three matches on the trot and have played some fabulous cricket lately. With six points and a net run rate of 2.027, they occupy the third spot in the standings. They defeated Emirates Blue by 8 runs in the most recent match.

Ajman have had an unimpressive campaign so far. Having played three matches, they have lost twice and are fourth in the standings with just 2 points.

Squads to choose from:

Fujairah

Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan, Yasir Kaleem, Fayaz Dongaroan, Muhammad Ayaz, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin

Ajman

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Asif Khan, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Lovepreet Singh, Sultan Ahmed, Nasir Aziz (c), Sheraz Ahmad, Danish Qureshi, Hassan Khalid, Sandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Dawood Ejaz, Syed Haider, Bahzad Naquib, Zubair Zuhaib, Amjad Khan

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11

Fujairah

Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan

Ajman

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Asif Khan, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Lovepreet Singh, Sultan Ahmed, Nasir Aziz (c), Sheraz Ahmad, Danish Qureshi, Hassan Khalid

Match Details

Match: Fujairah vs Ajman

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Date and Time: 29th March, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch here is conducive to batting and high scores are very common. The track is suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at this venue is 123.

Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Abdul Shakoor, Chirag Suri, Ahmed Raza, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Ameer Hamza, Nasir Aziz, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Ayaz, Laqman Hazrat, Zahoor Khan

Captain: Waseem Muhammad, Vice-Captain: Ameer Hamza

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Abdul Shakoor, Chirag Suri, Ahmed Raza, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Ameer Hamza, Nasir Aziz, Muhammad Ayaz, Laqman Hazrat, SM Akhtar

Captain: Ahmed Raza, Vice-Captain: Chirag Suri