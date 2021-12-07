FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report  for Emirates D10, Match 3

Fujairah will take on Ajman in the third match of the Emirates D10 2021 on 7th December at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

Fujairah performed brilliantly last season, finishing at the top of the points table with eight wins in ten games. But they lost in the final to Sharjah. They will now aim to go one step further this season, and lay their hands on the trophy.

Meanwhile, Ajman also had a decent outing last season, finishing fourth with five wins in ten games, but were beaten by Fujairah in the semis. They will look to exact revenge for that defeat, and start their campaign on a positive note.

FUJ vs AJM Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah

Hamdan Tahir (WK), Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Hamad Arshad, Zeeshan Abid, Waseem Muhammad, Jiju Janardhanan, Omer Farooq, Raja Akifullah Khan, Saqib Manshad, Maroof Merchant.

Ajman

Abdul Shakoor (WK), Safeer Tariq, Sagar Kalyan, Qasim Muhammad, Raunak Anil Vaswani, Malik Qamar Abbas, Yuvraj Barua, Waqas Ahmed, Nasir Aziz, Rishab Mukherjee, Sultan Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: Fujairah vs Ajman, Emirates D10.

Date and Time: 7th December; 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium provides assistance to bowlers. Recently, spinners have been lethal on this surface, whereas the pacers have also been effective towards death. A low-scoring thriller is on the cards in this game.

Today’s FUJ vs AJM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Shakoor: He is a must-pick from the wicketkeeper department. He scored 194 runs in 11 games last season, and is expected to deliver once again.

Batters

Usman Khan: He was brilliant in the last edition of the tournament, scoring 199 runs at a strike rate of over 170. His power-hitting ability makes him a top pick for this game.

Sagar Kalyan: He is a dependable middle-order batter who can score key runs for his side. He could prove to be a valuable pick for this game.

All-rounders

Waseem Muhammad: His performance in the last season was remarkable, as he scored 430 runs and grabbed eight wickets. He is a top captain/vice-captain pick for this game.

Malik Abbas: He is another top pick from the all-rounder’s department. He can score key runs for his side, and contribute with the ball as well.

Bowlers

Sultan Ahmed: He had a decent outing in the last edition of the tournament, taking six wickets in as many games. He is a decent choice from the bowling department for this game.

Akifullah Khan: He is another top pick from the bowling department. His ability to take key wickets as well as contain the flow of runs makes him a lethal bowler.

Five best players to pick in FUJ vs AJM Dream11 prediction team

Both teams are playing their first match of the season.

Key stats for FUJ vs AJM Dream11 prediction team

Both teams are playing their first match of the season.

FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Prediction

FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Usman Khan, Sagar Kalyan, Anil Vaswani, Omer Farooq, Waseem Muhammad, Jiju Janardhanan, Malik Qamar Abbas, Sultan Ahmed, Akifullah Khan, Hafeez Ur Rehman.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-Captain: Abdul Shakoor.

FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Sagar Kalyan, Zeeshan Abid, Waseem Muhammad, Jiju Janardhanan, Malik Qamar Abbas, Sultan Ahmed, Akifullah Khan, Maroof Merchant.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Malik Qamar Abbas. Vice Captain: Usman Khan.

Edited by Bhargav