FUJ vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 League Match - Apr 05, 2021

Fujairah will lock horns with Ajman in the first semi-final of the Emirates D10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Monday.

Fujairah finished the league stage as table-toppers, having won eight of their 10 matches. They beat Emirates Blue by 38 runs in their previous Emirates D10 League game.

Ajman, on the other hand, finished fourth with five wins in 10. They will head into the Emirates D10 League on the back of a 35-run loss to Dubai.

Fujairah and Ajman have faced each other twice in the Emirates D10 League, with the former winning both encounters.

Squads to choose from

Fujairah

Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Chirag Suri, Yasir Kaleem (WK), Alishan Sharafu, Ahmed Raza (C), Hamdan Tahir (WK), Zahoor Khan, Luqman Hazrat, Muhammad Ayaz, Jiju Janardhan, Fayaz Dongaroan, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin, Maroof Merchant and Sanchit Sharma.

Ajman

Nasir Aziz (C), Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Amjad Khan, Sheraz Piya, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Kaleem, Hassan Khalid, Hamad Arshad, Bahzad Naquib, Sandeep Singh, Dawood Ejaz, Danish Qureshi, Syed Haider, Lovepreet Singh and Zubair Zuhaib.

Predicted Playing XIs

Fujairah

Ahmed Raza (C), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Chirag Suri, Yasir Kaleem (WK), Alishan Sharafu, Hamdan Tahir, Zahoor Khan, Luqman Hazrat, Muhammad Ayaz, Jiju Janardhan.

Ajman

Nasir Aziz (C), Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Amjad Khan, Sheraz Piya, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Kaleem, Hamad Arshad, Bahzad Naquib, Zubair Zuhaib.

Match Details

Match: Fujairah vs Ajman, Semi-final 1

Date & Time: 5th April 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a sporting one, with the average first innings score being 109 runs. The track has equally upheld the batsmen as well as the bowlers. The pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball. The captain winning the toss should not hesitate to bat first as most of the games played at the venue have been won by teams batting first.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (EMB vs FUJ)

EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Emirates D10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Ahmed Raza, Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Bahzad Naquib, Waseem Muhammad, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Ayaz, Zahoor Khan, Luqman Hazrat.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-Captain: Ameer Hamza.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Ahmed Raza, Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Jiju Janardhan, Shahan Akram, Muhammad Ayaz, Zahoor Khan, Sheraz Piya, Zubair Zuhaib.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-Captain: Asif Khan.