In match number 14 of Emirates D20 2020 tournament, Fujairah square off against Ajman at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The two teams have had contrasting runs in this tournament so far.

Fujairah have been in excellent form and they have won all their four games so far. The Ahmed Raza-led side has defended in two games, and chased down targets in the other two. They have been successful, irrespective of what they’ve done.

The batting has clicked well while the bowling has fired in unison. Moreover, all of their wins have been by commanding margins as well. Thus, Fujairah will be the favorites going into this game.

On the other hand, Ajman started this tournament with a massive win and it was built on their batting might. However, since then, their batsmen have failed to deliver and they just haven’t got enough runs on the board. With just two points from four games (one win and three losses), Sharif Asadullah and his men are currently fifth on the points table.

Squads to choose from

Fujairah: Lovepreet Singh, Sandeep Singh, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Hamdan Tahir, Muhammad Umar Arshad, Aayan Khan, Ahmed Raza, Akif Raja, Hassan Khalid, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Sabir Rao.

Ajman: Ali Khan, Amjad Khan, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Waqas Ali, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Hamad Arshad, Nasir Aziz, Abdul Shakoor, Anand Kumar, Ehtesham Siddiq, Rishabh Mukherjee, Sharif Asadullah, Sheraz Piya, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Zubair Zuhaib.

Predicted Playing XIs

Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Khan, Muhammed Naeem, Ahmed Raza (c), Sandeep Singh (wk), Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Luqman Hazrat, Aayan Khan, Lovepreet Singh

Ajman: Abdul Shakoor (wk), Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Anand Kumar, Waqas Ali, Amjad Khan, Sheraz Piya, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad, Zubair Zuhaib, Sharif Asadullah (c)

Match Details

Match: Fujairah vs Ajman

Date: December 15th, 2020, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai has been a pretty good one to bat on. The average score batting first in this tournament at this venue is around 140. However, teams batting first have won the same number of games as the teams chasing. Thus, another sporting track could well be on offer and 150 could be the par score.

Emirates D20 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (FUJ vs AJM)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandeep Singh, Abdul Shakoor, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Rameez Shahzad, Akif Raja, Ahmed Raza, Ehtesham Siddiq, Sharif Asadullah

Captain: Rohan Mustafa, Vice-captain: Rameez Shahzad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Muhammed Naeem, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Waqas Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Rameez Shahzad, Akif Raja, Ahmed Raza, Ehtesham Siddiq, Sheraz Piya

Captain: Waseem Muhammad, Vice-captain: Abdul Shakoor