FUJ vs DUB Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 Match – March 25th, 2021

Fujairah will take on Dubai in the Emirates D10 2021 Match.

Both the sides have played just a single fixture in this season’s competition so far. Chasing 102 runs against Sharjah, Fujairah could only manage just 91 runs. They fell 9 runs short of their target and would want to bounce back strongly in the second match.

Dubai too had to deal with a loss in their opening fixture. Batting first, they managed to score 120 runs for the loss of just two wickets in 10 overs. However, their bowling unit disappointed in the match as Emirates Blue got to the total with nine wickets in hand and with 7 balls to spare.

Squads to choose from:

Fujairah

Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan, Yasir Kaleem, Fayaz Dongaroan, Muhammad Ayaz, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin

Dubai

Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Omer Farooq, Kai Smith, Bilal Cheema, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nilansh Keswani, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Hassan, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Farooq, Jash Giyanani, Wajid Khan, Ali Anwar, Rudra Mahadev

Predicted Playing 11

Fujairah

Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan

Dubai

Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Omer Farooq, Kai Smith, Bilal Cheema, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nilansh Keswani, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Hassan, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Farooq

Match Details

Match: Fujairah vs Dubai

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Date and Time: 25th March, 2021, 8:45 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch here is conducive to batting and high scores are very common. The track is suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at this venue is 123.

Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kai Smith, Fahad Nawaz, Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Wajid Khan, Muhammad Hassan, Laqman Hazrat, Muhammad Ayaz, Nilansh Keswani

Captain: Waseem Muhammad, Vice-Captain: Fahad Nawaz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kai Smith, Fahad Nawaz, Ahmed Raza, Ronak Panoly, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Hassan, Laqman Hazrat, Muhammad Ayaz, Nilansh Keswani

Captain: Ahmed Raza, Vice-Captain: Alishan Sharafu