FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 12

Fujairah (FUJ) and Dubai (DUB) will be up against each other in the 12th match of the Emirates D10 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Fujairah have won all three of their Emirates D10 matches and are currently placed at the top of the points table. They beat Abu Dhabi by 30 runs in their last outing. Dubai, on the other hand, have won two out of their four Emirates D10 matches and currently find themselves third in the standings. They defeated Abu Dhabi by seven wickets in their last game.

FUJ vs DUB Probable Playing 11 Today

FUJ XI

Waseem Muhammad (C), Maroof Merchant, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Ali Khan, Mujahid Amin, Asif Khan, Zeeshan Abid, Omer Farooq, Usman Khan, Saqib Manshad, Raja Akifullah Khan.

DUB XI

Bilal Cheema (C), Ameer Hamza, Furqan Khalil (WK), Harshit Seth, Syed Haider, Abdul Malik, Ahaan Fernandes, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Salman Khan, Muhammed Ismail, Muhammad Farooq.

Match Details

FUJ vs DUB, Match 12, Emirates D10

Date and Time: 10th December 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. The bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four matches played at this venue being 107 runs.

Today’s FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hamdan Tahir: Tahir has scored 33 runs at a strike rate of close to 195 in two Emirates D10 matches. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Usman Khan: Khan has been in brilliant form with the bat, having scored 77 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 213.89 in three matches. He is currently Fujairah's leading run-scorer in the Emirates D10.

Ahaan Fernandes: Fernandes has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Dubai in the Emirates D10. He has scored 44 runs at a strike rate of 107.32 in four matches.

All-rounders

Muhammad Farooq: Farooq has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has scored 36 runs and also picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.62 in four outings.

Waseem Muhammad: Muhammad has scored 37 runs at a strike rate of 127.59 while also picking up six wickets in three matches. He is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball on Friday.

Bowlers

Mujahid Amin: Amin has bowled exceptionally well in the Emirates D10, picking up seven wickets in three matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Harshit Seth: Harshit Seth will lead Dubai's bowling attack on Friday, having picked up four wickets in four Emirates D10 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Farooq (DUB) - 295 points

Waseem Muhammad (FUJ) - 283 points

Mujahid Amin (FUJ) - 237 points

Ameer Hamza (DUB) - 190 points

Raja Akifullah Khan (FUJ) - 184 points

Important Stats for FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Farooq: 36 runs and 7 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 180.00 and ER - 6.62

Waseem Muhammad: 37 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 127.59 and ER - 9.33

Mujahid Amin: 7 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 10.20

Ameer Hamza: 90 runs in 4 matches; SR - 187.50

Raja Akifullah Khan: 6 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 7.50

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D10)

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Ahaan Fernandes, Asif Khan, Usman Khan, Ameer Hamza, Waseem Muhammad, Muhammad Farooq, Raja Akifullah Khan, Mujahid Amin, Abdul Malik, Harshit Seth.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Ameer Hamza.

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Ahaan Fernandes, Usman Khan, Ali Khan, Omer Farooq, Ameer Hamza, Waseem Muhammad, Muhammad Farooq, Raja Akifullah Khan, Mujahid Amin, Abdul Malik.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Ameer Hamza.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Samya Majumdar