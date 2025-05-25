FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 2025, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Emirates D10 2025 will see Fujairah (FUJ) squaring off against Dubai (DUB) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday, May 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Fujairah have won five of their last six matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Emirates Red by 65 runs. Dubai, on the other hand, have won three of their last six matches. They won their last match against Abu Dhabi by 12 runs.

Both teams will look to maintain their winning momentum in the tournament on Sunday.

FUJ vs DUB Match Details

The 22nd match of the Emirates D10 2025 will be played on May 25 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FUJ vs DUB, 22nd Match

Date and Time: 25th May 2025, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last Emirates D10 match played at this venue was between Fujairah and Emirates Red, where a total of 251 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

FUJ vs DUB Form Guide

FUJ - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

DUB - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

FUJ vs DUB Probable Playing XI

FUJ Playing XI

No injury updates

Harshit Kaushik, Mohit Kalyan, Raees Ahmed, Aryan Saxena, Mayank Choudhary ©, RohitRathee (wk), Sanjay Pahal, Keshav Sharma, Sumeet Gosain, Nabeel Aziz, Sabir Ali

DUB Playing XI

No injury updates

lsrar Ahmed, Vaibhav Govekar, Syed Haider (wk), Adithya Shetty, Ronak Panoly ©, Danish Qureshi, Zainullah Rehmani, Zeeshan Naseer, Muhammad Irfan, Nirvan Shetty, Wahab Hassan

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Kumar

M Kumar is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 173 runs in the last six matches. S Wasi Shah is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Kalyan

R Ahmed and M Kalyan are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. M Kalyan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 164 runs in the last six matches. V Govekar is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

S Pahal

R Panoly and S Pahal are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Pahal will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 89 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last six matches. K Sharma is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Z Naseer

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Z Naseer and W Hassan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Z Naseer will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 8 wickets in the last six matches. M Irfan is another good bowler for today's match.

FUJ vs DUB match captain and vice-captain choices

S Pahal

S Pahal is one of the most crucial picks from Fujairah as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 89 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last six matches.

R Panoly

R Panoly is one of the most crucial picks from the Dubai squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 134 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for FUJ vs DUB, 22nd Match

R Panoly

Z Naseer

S Pahal

K Sharma

M Kalyan

Fujairah vs Dubai Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Fujairah vs Dubai Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Kumar

Batters: M Kalyan, V Govekar, R Ahmed

All-rounders: S Pahal, D Qureshi, R Panoly, K Sharma

Bowlers: W Hassan, Z Naseer, M Irfan

Fujairah vs Dubai Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Kumar

Batters: M Kalyan

All-rounders: S Pahal, D Qureshi, R Panoly, K Sharma, Z Rehmani

Bowlers: W Hassan, Z Naseer, M Irfan, F Noor

