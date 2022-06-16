FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 7

Fujairah (FUJ) will take on Dubai (DUB) in the seventh match of the Emirates D20 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday, 16 June.

Fujairah will head into the match on the back of a terrific win over Sharjah and will be eager to extend their winning momentum. Dubai, meanwhile, are struggling at the moment, having lost back-to-back games. They will be looking to turn things around with a strong performance today.

FUJ vs DUB Probable Playing 11 Today

FUJ XI

Vishnu Sukumaran, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Zahid Ali, Raja Akifullah Khan, Umer Farooq, Hamdan Tahir, Muhammad Sadiq, Kashif Daud, Saqib Manshad.

DUB XI

Rameez Shahzad, Ronak Panoly (c), Muhammad Farooq, Punya Mehra, Soorya Sathish, Ammar Badami, Ankur Sangwan, Harshit Seth, Shamim Ali, Shrey Sethi (wk), Harsh Bobade.

Match Details

FUJ vs DUB, Emirates D20 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: 16th June, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy in Dubai is likely to assist the batters. The bowlers will have a hard time picking up wickets and controlling the flow of runs at the venue.

Today’s FUJ vs DUB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Tahir can score important runs in the middle order and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

U Khan has scored 114 runs in the Emirates D20 2022 so far and will be keen to add to his tally today.

All-rounders

R Mustafa is a brilliant all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He has scored 18 runs and picked up six wickets in the tournament and can prove to be a good captaincy choice for your FUJ vs DUB Dream11 fantasy team.

K Daud has picked up two wickets in the Emirates D20 2022 thus far.

Bowlers

A Sangwan has scored 11 runs in addition to taking two wickets in the competition.

Top 5 best players to pick in FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction team

R Mustafa (FUJ) – 220 points

U Khan (FUJ) – 181 points

U Ali (FUJ) – 135 points

A Sangwan (DUB) – 113 points

K Daud (FUJ) – 111 points

Important stats for FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction team

R Mustafa: 18 runs and 6 wickets

U Khan: 114 runs

U Ali: 3 wickets

A Sangwan: 11 runs and 2 wickets

K Daud: 2 wickets

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20 2022)

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Emirates D20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Tahir, U Khan, U Ali, R Shahzad, R Mustafa, K Daud, W Muhammad, F Momand, A Sangwan, H Bobade, U Farooq.

Captain: W Muhammad. Vice-captain: U Khan.

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Emirates D20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Tahir, U Khan, U Ali, R Shahzad, R Panoly, R Mustafa, K Daud, W Muhammad, A Sangwan, H Bobade, S Sathish.

Captain: R Mustafa. Vice-captain: K Daud.

