FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Dream11 Emirates D20 Tournament Match – December 23rd, 2020

Fujairah will take on Dubai in the first semi-final of the Dream11 Emirates D20 tournament.

Fujairah have been the most dominant side in the league stage, booking their spot in the Emirates D20 semi-finals pretty early. They have won all their three matches in the tournament while playing amazing cricket.

Dubai, on the other hand lost to Sharjah in their last Emirates D20 game. Electing to bat first, Sharjah scored 153 runs, and Dubai also ended up with the same runs. However, two points were awarded to Sharjah on the boundary count rule.

However, with eight points from ten Emirates D20 games, Dubai are fourth in the table and booked a spot against favourites Fujairah in the first semi-final.

Emirates D20: Squads to choose from

Fujairah

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Umar-Arshad, Lovepreet Bajwa, Laqman Hazrat, Hassan Khalid.

Dubai

Adnaan Khan (W/K), Bilal Cheema, Syed Haider, Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh (C). Omer Farooq, Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani, Tahir Latif, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Usman, Rudra Mahadev, Saqib Manshad, Ahaan Fernandes, Rahul Bhatia.

Predicted Playing-11s

Fujairah

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan.

Dubai

Adnaan Khan, Muhammad Usman, Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Shiekh, Saqib Manshad, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq, Tahir Latif.

Match Details

Match: Fujairah vs Dubai, 1st Semi-Final

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Date and Time: 23rd December, 2020, 5:30 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the ICC Academy in Dubai can be considered to be a sporting track. In the last six Emirates D20 games, teams batting first or chasing have won the same number of matches. So the decision to bat or bowl after winning the toss could boil down to what the respective team management consider a better option. The par score on the ground is 145 runs.

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Syed Muhammad Haider, Waheed Muhammad, Usman Khan, Shahrukh Sheikh, Punya Mehra, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Hassan, Ahmed Raza, Sabir Rao, Ali Naseer, Akif Raja.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-Captain: Sabir Rao.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adnaan Khan, Waheed Muhammad, Usman Khan, Shahrukh Sheikh, Punya Mehra, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Tahir Latif, Sabir Rao, Ali Naseer, Akif Raja.

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-Captain: Usman Khan.