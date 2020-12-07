FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Emirates D20 Match 4 – Dec 07, 2020

In the first game on the second day of the Dream11 Emirates D20 tournament, Fujairah will square off against Dubai at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Fujairah started their campaign in the Emirates D20 with a win while this will be the tournament opener for Dubai.

In their first game in the D20, Fujairah downed Sharjah by ten runs. The Ahmed Raza-led side put up 148 batting first before their bowlers put up a collective performance to successfully defend their total.

On the other hand, Dubai didn’t have a great time in the Emirates D10 tournament that was played in July-August earlier this year. They won only four of their 10 league games in that tournament and were knocked out in the Eliminator. However, they will be hoping to be more consistent in the D20.

Emirates D20: Squads to choose from

Fujairah: Lovepreet Singh, Sandeep Singh, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Muhammad Umar Arshad (WK), Aayan Khan, Ahmed Raza (C), Akif Raja, Hassan Khalid, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Sabir Rao.

Dubai: Muhammad Usman, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Omer Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Adnaan Khan (WK), Bilal Cheema (WK), Syed Haider (WK), Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia, Tahir Latif.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Fujairah: Ahmed Raza (c), Rohan Mustafa, Akif Raja, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Luqman Hazrat, Lovepreet Singh, Sandeep Singh (wk), Muhammad Farooq, Aayan Khan, Muhammed Naeem.

Dubai: Muhammad Usman, Adnaan Khan, Bilal Cheema (wk), Punya Mehra, Omer Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Rahul Bhatia, Tahir Latif.

Match Details

Match: Fujairah vs Dubai

Date: December 6th 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the ICC Academy in Dubai proved to be a decent surface on the first day of the Emirates D20. Teams defended scores of 140+ with ease. More of the same could be expected for this game. The par score on this pitch is around 150 runs.

Emirates D20 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FUJ vs DUB)

Dream11 team for Fujairah vs Dubai - Emirates D20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adnaan Khan, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Saqib Manshad, Omer Farooq, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Farooq, Tahir Latif, Ahmed Raza, Luqman Hazrat.

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Adnaan Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adnaan Khan, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Lovepreet Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh, Rohan Mustafa, Rahul Bhatia, Ahmed Raza, Luqman Hazrat.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Muhammad Usman.