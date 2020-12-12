FUJ vs ECB Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Dream11 Emirates D20 Tournament Match – December 11th, 2020

Fujairah has won all of their games so far and are just trailing ECB Blues in the points table. They will come into this game high on confidence after chasing a target of 120 runs against Dubai and winning in the last minute of the game.

Much like their opponents, ECB Blues have also won all their games in the tournament. However, unlike Fujairah, who have only played a couple of games, ECB Blues have played and won three matches. They beat Ajman Alubond by 8 wickets in their most recent fixture.

FUJ vs ECB: Squads to choose from

Fujairah

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Umar-Arshad, Lovepreet Bajwa, Luqman Hazrat, Hassan Khalid.

ECB Blues

Basil Hameed (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniappan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan, Adhitya Shetty, Ateeq Ur Rehman, M Farazuddin, Junaid Siddique, Zawar Farid

FUJ vs ECB: Predicted XIs

Fujairah

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan.

Abu Dhabi

Basil Hameed (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniappan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan

FUJ vs ECB: Match details

Match: Fujairah vs ECB Blues

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Date and Time: 12th December 2020, 6:30 PM IST

FUJ vs ECB: Pitch report

The wicket at the ICC Academy in Dubai can be considered to be a balanced track. In the last 6 matches, teams batting first and teams chasing have won an equal number of matches. The decision after the toss could boil down to what the respective team management considers a better option. The par score on the ground will be 145 runs.

FUJ vs ECB Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

FUJ vs ECB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vritiya Aravind, Basil Hameed, CP Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Aryan Lakra, Rohan Mustafa, Karthik Meiyappan, Waheed Ahmed, Aayan Khan

Captain: Aryan Lakra Vice-Captain: Rohan Mustafa

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vritiya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Alishan Sharafu, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Aryan Lakra, Rohan Mustafa, Karthik Meiyappan, Waheed Ahmed, Aayan Khan, Zahoor Khan

Captain: Basil Hameed Vice-Captain: Alishan Sharafu