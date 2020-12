FUJ vs ECB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D20 Match 19 – Dec 17, 2020

Fujairah will square off against the Emirates Cricket Board in match number 19 of the Emirates D20 tournament at the ICC Academy in Dubai. These are the two top sides in the tournament and both teams have been in excellent form. While Fujairah are unbeaten so far, the Emirates Cricket Board have lost just one game in this year's tournament.

Fujairah have been absolutely brilliant in this tournament. The Ahmed Raza-led side were the chasing side in a couple of games and have done it comfortably. When they have batted first, they have invariably posted above par totals. They will want to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament.

The Emirates Cricket Board have been superb as well. Their only loss came against this Fujairah side a couple of games ago. Apart from that match, they have been clinical in almost every game.

FUJ vs ECB: Squads to choose from

Fujairah: Lovepreet Singh, Sandeep Singh, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Muhammad Umar Arshad (WK), Aayan Khan, Ahmed Raza (C), Akif Raja, Hassan Khalid, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Sabir Rao.

Emirates Cricket Board: Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed (C), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Fahad Nawaz, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Ateeq Ur Rehman (WK), Vriitya Aravind (WK), Adhitya Shetty, Karthik Palaniappan Meiyappan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan.

FUJ vs ECB: Predicted XIs

Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Khan, Muhammad Umar Arshad (WK), Sandeep Singh, Ahmed Raza (C), Luqman Hazrat, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan, Hassan Khalid

Emirates Cricket Board: Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed (C), Ansh Tandon, Adhitya Shetty, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Palaniappan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid

FUJ vs ECB: Match details

Match: Fujairah vs Emirates Cricket Board

Date: December 17th 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

FUJ vs ECB: Pitch report

The track at the ICC Academy in Dubai has become easier to bat on as the tournament has progressed. The batsmen have been able to get decent scores while batting first in the last few games. The par score will be around 160 runs.

FUJ vs ECB Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

Dream11 Team for FUJ vs ECB

FUJ vs ECB Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vriitya Aravind, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Waheed Ahmad, Aryan Lakra, Sabir Rao, Ahmed Raza, Karthik Palaniappan Meiyappan

Captain: Rohan Mustafa Vice-captain: Aryan Lakra

FUJ vs ECB Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vriitya Aravind, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Aryan Lakra, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Adhitya Shetty, Karthik Palaniappan Meiyappan

Captain: Vriitya Aravind Vice-captain: Waseem Muhammad