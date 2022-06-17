FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 10

Fujairah (FUJ) will take on the Emirates Blues (EMB) in the 10th match of the Emirates D20 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday, 17 June.

Fujairah have had a wonderful Emirates D20 2022 campaign so far. Unbeaten in their last three matches, they are currently atop the standings with six points. The Emirates Blues, meanwhile, have two wins and a loss to their name.

FUJ vs EMB Probable Playing 11 Today

FUJ XI

Muhammad Waseem (C), Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Asif Khan, Umair Ali, Umer Farooq, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Usman Khan, Harry Bharwal, Saqib Manshad, Muhammad Sadiq.

EMB XI

Alishan Sharafu (C), Karthik Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma, Nilansh Keswani, Aryan Lakra, Adithya Shetty, Fahad Nawaz, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Rahul Bhatia, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Matiullah Khan.

Match Details

FUJ vs EMB, Emirates D20 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: 17th June, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy in Dubai is likely to assist the batters. The bowlers will have to put in a hard shift to pick up wickets at the venue.

Today’s FUJ vs EMB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Tahir can score important runs and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

U Khan will be looking to lead Fujairah's batting unit, having scored 138 runs in the Emirates D20 2022 so far.

All-rounders

R Mustafa is a brilliant all-rounder who has scored 31 runs and picked up nine wickets in the competition. He could prove to be a good captaincy choice for your FUJ vs EMB Dream11 fantasy team.

K Meiyappan has scored 14 runs in addition to taking six wickets in the Emirates D20 2022 so far.

Bowler

A Shetty has scored 25 runs and taken five wickets in the Emirates D20 2022.

Top 5 best players to pick in FUJ vs EMB Dream11 prediction team

R Mustafa (FUJ) – 326 points

U Khan (FUJ) – 227 points

K Meiyappan (EMB) – 220 points

A Sharafu (EMB) – 210 points

U Ali (FUJ) – 203 points

Important stats for FUJ vs EMB Dream11 prediction team

R Mustafa: 31 runs and 9 wickets

U Khan: 138 runs

K Meiyappan: 14 runs and 6 wickets

A Sharafu: 146 runs

U Ali: 25 runs and 5 wickets

FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20 2022)

FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Emirates D20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Tahir, A Ur Rehman, U Khan, U Ali, A Sharafu, R Mustafa, K Meiyappan, W Muhammad, A Shetty, R Bhatia, U Farooq.

Captain: R Mustafa. Vice-captain: K Meiyappan.

FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Emirates D20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Tahir, A Ur Rehman, U Khan, U Ali, A Sharafu, R Mustafa, A Lakra, W Muhammad, A Shetty, R Bhatia, U Farooq.

Captain: W Muhammad. Vice-captain: A Sharafu.

