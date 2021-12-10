FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 14

Fujairah will be up against the Emirates Blues in the 14th match of the Emirates D10 2021/22 on 10th December at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

Fujairah have been excellent so far this season and have managed to win all three games which places them at the top of the points table. They defeated Abu Dhabi by 30 runs in their previous game and will now aim to extend their winning run to four matches.

The Emirates Blues, on the other hand, have also done well in the tournament, and have two wins in three matches. After winning their first two games, they suffered their maiden defeat against Sharjah by seven wickets in their previous encounter and will look to get back to winning ways once again.

FUJ vs EMB Probable Playing 11 Today

Fujairah

Waseem Muhammad (C), Maroof Merchant, Ali Khan, Mujahid Amin, Asif Khan, Zeeshan Abid, Omer Farooq, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Usman Khan, Saqib Manshad, Raja Akifullah Khan

Emirates Blues

Chundangapoyil Rizwan (C), Zawar Farid, Fahad Nawaz, Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Rahul Bhatia, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Mohammad Boota(WK), Sabir Rao, Alishan Sharafu, Danish Qureshi

Match Details

Match: Fujairah vs Emirates Blues, Emirates D10

Date and Time: 10th December, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium is generally favorable for spinners. However, in the last few games played here, batters have dominated the proceedings by making full use of the shorter boundaries. The average first innings score in the last three games is approximately around 110 runs.

Today’s FUJ vs EMB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Boota: Boota has been a consistent performer for the Blues and has provided them with quick starts at the top. He has scored 78 runs in three games while also being effective behind the stumps.

Batters

Usman Khan: Usman is an explosive middle order batter who has the ability to score all around the park. He has managed to score 77 runs so far and will aim to add more runs to his total.

CP Rizwan: Rizwan has made useful contributions for the Blues in both departments of the game. He has scored 40 runs so far and picked up two wickets with the ball.

All-rounders

Waseem Muhammad: Waseem has led Fujairah from the front scoring 37 runs as well as taking six wickets in the tournament so far. He is a top captain pick for your dream11 team.

Aryan Lakra: Aryan has been a vital cog for the Blues this season. He has been reliable with the ball taking five wickets and that too at a miser economy rate.

Bowlers

Mujahid Amin: Mujahid is the leading wicket taker of this season so far, having picked up seven wickets in just three matches. He is a player to watch out for in this game.

Danish Qureshi: Danish is another wise pick from the bowling department. He has grabbed three wickets in two games and is expected to add a couple more in this match.

Top 5 best players to pick in FUJ vs EMB Dream11 prediction team

Waseem Muhammad: 283 points

Mujahid Amin: 237 points

Aryan Lakra: 201 points

Akifullah Khan: 184 points

Muhammad Boota: 162 points

Important stats for FUJ vs EMB Dream11 prediction team

Waseem Muhammad: 3 matches, 37 runs and 6 wickets

Mujahid Amin: 3 matches, 7 wickets

Aryan Lakra: 3 matches, 5 wickets

Akifullah Khan: 3 matches, 6 wickets

Muhammad Boota: 3 matches, 78 runs

FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Today

FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Boota, Usman Khan, Asif Khan, CP Rizwan, Zeeshan Abid, Waseem Muhammad, Aryan Lakra, Rahul Bhatia, Mujahid Amin, Akifullah Khan, Danish Qureshi

Captain: Waseem Muhammad Vice-Captain: Mujahid Amin

FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Boota, Usman Khan, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwan, Ansh Tandon, Waseem Muhammad, Aryan Lakra, Omer Farooq, Mujahid Amin, Akifullah Khan, Danish Qureshi

Captain: Aryan Lakra Vice Captain: Usman Khan

Edited by Diptanil Roy