FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Semi-Final 1

The first semi-final match of the Emirates D20 2022 will see Fujairah (FUJ) squaring off against the Emirates Blues (EMB) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, December 27.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch reports.

Fujairah have won five of their last eight matches. The Emirates Blues, on the other hand, have won four of their last eight matches in the tournament. The Emirates Blues will give it their all to win the match. However, Fujairah have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

EMB vs FUJ Match Details

The 1st semi-final match of the Emirates D20 2022 will be played on December 27 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10:00 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EMB vs FUJ, Match Semi-Final 1

Date and Time: 27th December 2022, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Team Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, where a total of 248 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

EMB vs FUJ Form Guide

EMB - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

FUJ - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

EMB vs FUJ Probable Playing XI

EMB Playing XI

No injury updates.

Vriitya Aravind (c & wk), Nilansh Keswani, Fahad Nawaz, Alishan Sharafu, Vishnu Sukumaran, Zawar Farid, Sanchit Sharma, Adithya Shetty, Rahul Bhatia, Hazrat Bilal, Matiullah Khan.

FUJ Playing XI

No injury updates.

Muhammad Waseem, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Usman, Harry Bharwal, Wasi Shah, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Raja Akif, Junaid Siddique, Hameed Khan, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Jiju Janardhanan.

EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Aravind

V Aravind is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. H Tahir is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

H Khan

H Khan and Z Farid are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Sharafu has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Mustafa

W Muhammad and R Mustafa are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. S Sharma is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

H Bharwal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Uzair and H Bharwal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Bhatia is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

EMB vs FUJ match captain and vice-captain choices

R Mustafa

R Mustafa is expected to bat in the top order and is expected to complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches.

V Aravind

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both bowlers and batters, you can make V Aravind the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in the death order and is in top-notch form.

5 Must-Picks for EMB vs FUJ, Match Semi-Final 1

W Muhammad

V Aravind

A Sharafu

R Mustafa

S Sharma

Emirates Blues vs Fujairah Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Emirates Blues vs Fujairah Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Tahir, V Aravind.

Batters: H Khan, Z Farid, A Sharafu.

All-rounders: R Mustafa, W Muhammad, S Sharma.

Bowlers: H Bharwal, M Uzair, R Bhatia.

Emirates Blues vs Fujairah Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind.

Batters: H Khan, Z Farid, A Sharafu.

All-rounders: R Mustafa, W Muhammad, S Sharma.

Bowlers: H Bharwal, M Uzair, R Bhatia, M Khan.

