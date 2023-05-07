Fujairah vs Emirates Blues - Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D50 2023

Fujairah will take on Emirates Blues in match number 9 of the Emirates D50 2023 at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1, Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FUJ vs EMB Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have played two games each so far. Fujairah lost their first encounter against Ajman before they beat Sharjah the following day. Meanwhile, Emirates Blues have had a tough start to this season. They have lost to Sharjah and Dubai while chasing 300+ totals.

FUJ vs EMB, Match Details

The 9th match of the Emirates D50 2023 between Fujairah and Emirates Blues will be played on May 7th 2023 at Malek Cricket Stadium 1, Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FUJ vs EMB

Date & Time: May 7th 2023, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium 1, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The track at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some turn for the spinners and the new ball may do a bit for the pacers.

FUJ vs EMB Probable Playing 11 today

Fujairah Team News

No major injury concerns.

Fujairah Probable Playing XI: Salman Khan, Asif Khan, Muhammad Usman, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Sayyed Sadiq, Zeeshan Abid, Mujahid Amin, Shahbaz Ali, Umair Ali Khan, Danish Qureshi, Zubair Zuhaib

Emirates Blues Team News

No major injury concerns.

Emirates Blues Probable Playing XI: Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu, Ethan Dsouza, Yayin Kiran Rai, Uddish Suri, Ali Naseer, Sanchit Sharma, Yash Sabnani, Hardik Pai, Harit Shetty

Today’s FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Aryansh Sharma (2 matches, 77 runs)

Aryansh Sharma has been batting well in this tournament. He has accumulated 77 runs in two innings at a strike-rate of 90.59.

Top Batter Pick

Alishan Sharafu (2 matches, 86 runs, 2 wickets)

Alishan Sharafu has been very effective with both bat and ball. He has made 86 runs in two matches and he has picked up a couple of wickets with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sanchit Sharma (2 matches, 48 runs, 4 wickets)

Sanchit Sharma has looked good with the bat in both games so far. He has got 48 runs at a strike-rate of 106.67. With the ball, he took 4/49 in EMB’s first game.

Top Bowler Pick

Danish Qureshi (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Danish Qureshi is in splendid form with the ball. The FUJ pacer has returned with four wickets in two games at an economy rate of 2.88 in this tournament.

FUJ vs EMB match captain and vice-captain choices

Ali Naseer (2 matches, 63 runs, 5 wickets)

Ali Naseer is in excellent all-round form. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 63 runs in two outings with the bat and has returned with five wickets with the ball.

Muhammad Usman (2 matches, 146 runs)

Muhammad Usman is in magnificent touch with the bat. He has amassed 146 runs in two innings and he has a strike-rate of 90.12. He is yet to be dismissed in this competition as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ali Naseer 63 runs & 5 wickets in 2 matches Muhammad Usman 146 runs in 2 matches Alishan Sharafu 86 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Danish Qureshi 4 wickets in 2 matches Sanchit Sharma 48 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches

FUJ vs EMB match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Ali Naseer and Shahbaz Ali will be the ones to watch out for.

FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Fujairah vs Emirates Blues - Emirates D50 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Aryansh Sharma

Batters: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Usman, Ethan Dsouza, Salman Khan

All-rounders: Sanchit Sharma, Ali Naseer, Shahbaz Ali

Bowlers: Mujahid Amin, Danish Qureshi, Harit Shetty

FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Fujairah vs Emirates Blues - Emirates D50 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar

Batters: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Usman, Asif Khan

All-rounders: Sanchit Sharma, Ali Naseer, Shahbaz Ali, Yash Sabnani

Bowlers: Mujahid Amin, Danish Qureshi

