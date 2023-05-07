Fujairah vs Emirates Blues - Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D50 2023

Fujairah will take on Emirates Blues in match number 9 of the Emirates D50 2023 at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1, Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FUJ vs EMB Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.
Both teams have played two games each so far. Fujairah lost their first encounter against Ajman before they beat Sharjah the following day. Meanwhile, Emirates Blues have had a tough start to this season. They have lost to Sharjah and Dubai while chasing 300+ totals.
FUJ vs EMB, Match Details
The 9th match of the Emirates D50 2023 between Fujairah and Emirates Blues will be played on May 7th 2023 at Malek Cricket Stadium 1, Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: FUJ vs EMB
Date & Time: May 7th 2023, 5:30 PM IST
Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium 1, Abu Dhabi
Pitch Report
The track at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some turn for the spinners and the new ball may do a bit for the pacers.
FUJ vs EMB Probable Playing 11 today
Fujairah Team News
No major injury concerns.
Fujairah Probable Playing XI: Salman Khan, Asif Khan, Muhammad Usman, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Sayyed Sadiq, Zeeshan Abid, Mujahid Amin, Shahbaz Ali, Umair Ali Khan, Danish Qureshi, Zubair Zuhaib
Emirates Blues Team News
No major injury concerns.
Emirates Blues Probable Playing XI: Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu, Ethan Dsouza, Yayin Kiran Rai, Uddish Suri, Ali Naseer, Sanchit Sharma, Yash Sabnani, Hardik Pai, Harit Shetty
Today’s FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Aryansh Sharma (2 matches, 77 runs)
Aryansh Sharma has been batting well in this tournament. He has accumulated 77 runs in two innings at a strike-rate of 90.59.
Top Batter Pick
Alishan Sharafu (2 matches, 86 runs, 2 wickets)
Alishan Sharafu has been very effective with both bat and ball. He has made 86 runs in two matches and he has picked up a couple of wickets with the ball.
Top All-rounder Pick
Sanchit Sharma (2 matches, 48 runs, 4 wickets)
Sanchit Sharma has looked good with the bat in both games so far. He has got 48 runs at a strike-rate of 106.67. With the ball, he took 4/49 in EMB’s first game.
Top Bowler Pick
Danish Qureshi (2 matches, 4 wickets)
Danish Qureshi is in splendid form with the ball. The FUJ pacer has returned with four wickets in two games at an economy rate of 2.88 in this tournament.
FUJ vs EMB match captain and vice-captain choices
Ali Naseer (2 matches, 63 runs, 5 wickets)
Ali Naseer is in excellent all-round form. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 63 runs in two outings with the bat and has returned with five wickets with the ball.
Muhammad Usman (2 matches, 146 runs)
Muhammad Usman is in magnificent touch with the bat. He has amassed 146 runs in two innings and he has a strike-rate of 90.12. He is yet to be dismissed in this competition as well.
5 Must-picks with player stats for FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
FUJ vs EMB match expert tips
Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Ali Naseer and Shahbaz Ali will be the ones to watch out for.
FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicket-keeper: Aryansh Sharma
Batters: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Usman, Ethan Dsouza, Salman Khan
All-rounders: Sanchit Sharma, Ali Naseer, Shahbaz Ali
Bowlers: Mujahid Amin, Danish Qureshi, Harit Shetty
FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar
Batters: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Usman, Asif Khan
All-rounders: Sanchit Sharma, Ali Naseer, Shahbaz Ali, Yash Sabnani
Bowlers: Mujahid Amin, Danish Qureshi
