FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - March 27th, 2021

In the 11th match of the Emirates D10 League, Fujairah will take on the Emirates Blue at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Fujairah have lost just one match in the Emirates D10 League so far and are currently second in the standings. They have several promising players in their squad and will be a team to beat in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Emirates Blue sit atop the Emirates D10 League table with three wins in three. They have been in solid form but Fujairah will be keen to put an end to the Emirates Blue's winning streak on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Fujairah

Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan, Yasir Kaleem, Fayaz Dongaroan, Muhammad Ayaz, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin

Emirates Blues

Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Rahul Bhatia, Vishnu Sukuraman, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Muhammad Farazuddin, Nikhil Srinivasan, Omid Rahman, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Muhammaed Ismail, Waheed Ahmed, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Mohammad Boota

Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah

Ahmed Raza(c), Hamdan Tahir(wk), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Zahoor Khan, Chirag Suri, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Ayaz, Maroof Merchant, Sanchit Sharma, Jiju Janardhanan

Emirates Blues

Waheed Ahmed(c), Laxman Manjrekar, Akif Raja, Vishnu Sukumaran, Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Ateeq Ur Rehman(wk), Sabir Rao, Muhammad Farazuddin, Mohammad Azhar, Aryan Lakra

Match Details

Match: Fujairah vs Emirates Blues, Match 11

Date & Time: March 27, 8.45 PM

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium generally favors the batsmen more, owing to the shorter boundaries. Batting first should be the preferred option upon winning the toss at the venue.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FUJ vs EMB)

FUJ vs EMB Dream11 Team - Emirates D10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Boota, CP Rizwan, Ahmed Raza, Laxman Manjrekar, Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Akif Raja, Waheed Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Sabir Rao

Captain: CP Rizwan. Vice-captain: Waseem Muhammad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Boota, CP Rizwan, Ahmed Raza, Laxman Manjrekar, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Akif Raja, Alishan Sharafu, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Maroof Merchant

Captain: Mohammad Boota. Vice-captain: Laxman Manjrekar