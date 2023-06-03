FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 League, 1st Semi Final

The 1st Semi Final match of the Emirates D10 League will see Fujairah (FUJ) squaring off against Sharjah (SHA) at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, June 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Fujairah topped the table after winning 10 of their 12 matches. Sharjah, on the other hand, secured six victories in 12 appearances.

In their last two match-ups, Sharjah failed to prevail over the Fujairah team, and the same can be expected in this crucial game as well.

FUJ vs SHA Match Details

The 1st Semi Final match of the Emirates D10 League will be played on June 3 at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FUJ vs SHA, Semi Final 1

Date and Time: 3rd June 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium 1, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Ajman and Sharjah, where a total of 182 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

FUJ vs SHA Form Guide

FUJ - Won 10 of their last 12 matches

SHA - Won 6 of their last 12 matches

FUJ vs SHA Probable Playing XI

FUJ Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Usman (c & wk), Shahbaz Ali, Nasir Faraz, Salman Khan, Mujahid Ameen, Haider Ali, Hameed Khan, Raees Ahmed, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Almas Hafiz, Muhammad Rohid Khan

SHA Playing XI

No injury updates

Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Usman Khan (wk), Hassan Eisakhel, Mohammad Nadeem, Junaid Shamsudheen, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Taimoor Bhatti, Muhammad Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Yasir Khan, Matiullah Khan

FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

F Ahmad

F Ahmad is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Usman is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

U Khan

N Faraz and U Khan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H Eisakhel played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Ali

U Ali and S Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Almas is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Rohid

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Rohid and M Uzair. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FUJ vs SHA match captain and vice-captain choices

M Rohid

M Rohid will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 755 points in the last twelve matches.

S Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Ali as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 642 points in the last twelve matches.

5 Must-Picks for FUJ vs SHA, Semi Final 1

S Ali

U Ali

M Rohid

H Ali

M Uzair

Fujairah vs Sharjah Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Fujairah vs Sharjah Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: F Ahmad

Batters: U Khan, N Faraz

All-rounders: S Ali, U Ali, H Almas, R Ahmed

Bowlers: M Uzair, M Rohid, H Ali, M Khan

Fujairah vs Sharjah Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Usman

Batters: U Khan, Q Awan

All-rounders: S Ali, U Ali, H Almas

Bowlers: M Uzair, M Rohid, H Ali, M Khan, M Mudassar

