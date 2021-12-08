FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 5

Fujairah will take on Sharjah in the fifth match of the Emirates D10 2021 on 8th December at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

Fujairah have maintained their form since last season, starting the tournament with a brilliant 34-run victory over Ajman. They excelled in both departments of the game and would now want to grab another win in this game.

On the other hand, Sharjah were completely outclassed by Dubai in their opening game of the tournament. They suffered a nine-wicket defeat. They failed with the bat and will have to up their game in order to come out on top against Fujairah.

FUJ vs SHA Probable Playing 11 Today

Fujairah

Waseem Muhammad (C), Ali Khan, Asif Khan, Mujahid Amin, Zahid Ali, Omer Farooq, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Sanwar Meena, Usman Khan, Asfandyar, Raja Akifullah Khan

Sharjah

Fayyaz Ahmad(C), Umair Ali, Khalid Shah (WK), Kashif Daud, Hassan Khan, Laxman Manjrekar, Ansar Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Renjith Mani, Ali Anwaar, Amjad Gul

Match Details

Match: Fujairah vs Sharjah, Emirates D10

Date and Time: 8th December, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium generally benefits the batters given its short boundary. However, the first day of the tournament saw an even contest between both batters and bowlers. Bowlers will play a crucial role in the first innings, whereas batting might become easier once the pitch settles.

Today’s FUJ vs SHA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Hamdan Tahir: Tahir didn’t have a great outing in the previous game but is a capable wicketkeeper-batter who can score quick runs as well as contribute behind the stumps.

Batters

Usman Khan: Usman performed brilliantly in the previous game, scoring 35 runs off just 12 balls which helped his side register a big total. He is expected to shine once again in this match.

Ali Khan: Ali Khan is another top pick from the batting department. He impressed in the last game with his hard-hitting abilities by scoring 30 runs off just 16 deliveries.

All-rounders

Waseem Muhammad: Waseem led from the front in the previous game by scoring 18 runs as well as grabbing three wickets. He is a top captain pick for today’s game.

Kashif Daud: Daud failed to perform with the bat in the last game but grabbed the only wicket for Sharjah. He is expected to play a crucial role in today’s match.

Bowlers

Mujahid Amin: Mujahid was exceptional with the ball in the previous game as he rattled over the opposition by claiming a three-wicket haul.

Akifullah Khan: Akifullah is a reliable bowler who can grab wickets at crucial stages. He could prove to be a wise pick from the bowling department.

Top 5 best players to pick in FUJ vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

Waseem Muhammad: 141 points

Mujahid Amin: 107 points

Usman Khan: 71 points

Ali Khan: 59 points

Kashif Daud: 38 points

Important stats for FUJ vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

Waseem Muhammad: 1 match, 18 runs, 3 wickets

Mujahid Amin: 1 match, 3 wickets

Usman Khan: 1 match, 35 runs

Ali Khan: 1 match, 30 runs

Kashif Daud: 1 match, 1 wicket

FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Today

FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Fayyaz Ahmad, Usman Khan, Ali Khan, Ansar Khan, Kashif Daud, Waseem Muhammad, Omer Farooq, Akifullah Khan, Ali Anwaar, Mujahid Amin

Captain: Waseem Muhammad Vice-Captain: Usman Khan

FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Khalid Shah, Usman Khan, Ali Khan, Hassan Khan, Kashif Daud, Waseem Muhammad, Umair Ali, Akifullah Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Mujahid Amin

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Mujahid Amin Vice Captain: Kashif Daud

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava