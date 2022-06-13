FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 League 2022, Match 2

Fujairah (FUJ) will take on Sharjah (SHA) in the second match of the Emirates D20 2022 at the ICC Academy Stadium on Monday. Fujairah and Sharjah finished first and second in the Emirates D10 2021.

Fujairah surged ahead and won the title by defeating Sharjah by eight wickets in the final. Their dominance was cemented by Usman Khan and Waseem Muhammad, who fought hard throughout the tournament.

With the likes of Aayan Khan and CP Rizwan in their ranks, Sharjah will be looking to make amends for losing in the final and get off to a positive start.

A thrilling match awaits us in Dubai, where two top teams will be looking to kick off their campaigns.

FUJ vs SHA Probable Playing XI

FUJ XI

Hammdan Tahir, Vishnu Sukumaran, Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Zahid Ali-II, Raja Khan, Harry Bharwal, Saqib Manshad.

SHA XI

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Amjad Gul, Basil Hameed, Hassan Eisakhel, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aayan Khan, Ameer Hamza, Danish Qureshi, Simranjeet Singh, Zahoor Khan, CP Rizwan.

Match Details

FUJ vs SHA, Match 2, Emirates D20 2022

Date & Time: June 13 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy Venue's surface generally favors batters, who will get good value for their shots. Fans can expect the batters to have an easy time in the early going, while the bowlers will be effective as the game progresses. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 148 runs.

Today’s FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Shakoor: He is a credible and reliable choice for the wicket-keeper's position. He bats in the middle of the order and has the ability to score runs quickly. Shakoor could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Usman Khan: He was Fujairah's best batter in the Emirates D10 2021 tournament, scoring big runs in crucial situations on multiple occasions. He finished the Emirates D10 2021 season as the top scorer, with 366 runs at an excellent average of 45.75 in just 12 games.

All-rounders

Waseem Muhammad: He has been a consistent performer for Fujairah so far, and could be an important addition to your fantasy team for this match. He was decent with the bat in the previous T10 tournament and also bowled well to deliver timely breakthroughs.

He has scored 301 runs at an average of 27.36 and taken 13 wickets in just 12 Emirates D10 2021 games, making him a multiplier choice for captaincy in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Zahid Ali-II: Zahid Ali was sensational with the ball in the Emirates D10 2021, triggering batters with his swing-bowling ability and slower bowls. Given his previous form and wicket-taking abilities, he is a must-have from Fujairah. He has taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 11.31 in just seven games.

Top 5 best players to pick in FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Vishnu Sukumaran (FUJ)

Danish Quereshi (SHA)

Saqib Manshad (FUJ)

Aayan Khan (SHA)

Harry Bharwal (FUJ)

Key stats for FUJ vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

Raja Khan – 16 wickets in 12 Emirates D10 2021 games; bowling economy: 7.22

Ansar Khan – 201 runs in 12 Emirates D10 2021 games; batting average: 18.27

Mujahid Amin – 19 wickets in 11 Emirates D10 2021 games; bowling economy: 10.12

FUJ vs SHA Dream 11 Prediction (Emirates D20 2022)

FUJ vs SHA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Amjad Gul, Vishnu Sukumaran, Usman Khan, CP Rizwan, Kashif Daud, Waseem Muhammad, Saqib Manshad, Zahid Ali-II, Danish Qureshi, Simranjeet Singh.

Captain: CP Rizwan. Vice-captain: Waseem Muhammad.

FUJ vs SHA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Amjad Gul, Vishnu Sukumaran, Usman Khan, CP Rizwan, Kashif Daud, Waseem Muhammad, Raja Khan, Zahid Ali-II, Danish Qureshi, Simranjeet Singh.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Usman Khan.

