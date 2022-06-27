FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 League 2022, Match 2nd Semi-Final

Fujairah (FUJ) will take on Sharjah (SHA) in the second semi-final match of the Emirates D20 2022 at the ICC Academy Stadium on Monday.

Fujairah maintained their dominance from the previous edition, finishing the league stage of the Emirates D20 2022 on top once more. They have been outstanding throughout the competition, winning eight of their 10 games. The likes of Usman Khan, Rohan Mustafa, and Umair Ali are the reason behind their success as they have consistently backed their side.

Sharjah were the last team to qualify for the playoffs, winning five and losing five of their 10 games, but they want to leave no stone unturned in this crucial match.

A thrilling game awaits us in Dubai on Monday, with a place in the final at stake.

FUJ vs SHA Probable Playing XI

FUJ XI

Muhammad Waseem (c), Maroof Merchant, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Asif Khan, Umair Ali, Zeeshan Abid (wk), Zahid Ali, Usman Khan, Harry Bharwal, Muhammad Sadiq

SHA XI

Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Khalid Shah, Amjad Gul, Aayan Khan, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Hassan Eisakhel, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Ameer Hamza, Aryan Saxena, Sajad Malookook, Sher Khan

Match Details

FUJ vs SHA, Match 2nd Semi-final, Emirates D20 2022

Date & Time: June 27, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy Venue's surface generally favors batters, who will get good value for their shots. Fans can expect the batters to have an easy time in the early going, while the bowlers will be effective as the game progresses. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 140 runs.

Today’s FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Shakoor: He is the best choice for the wicket-keeper position as he's been in good form with the bat this season, scoring 249 runs at an average of 27.66 in 10 games. He is expected to lead Sharjah's batting lineup in this vital match.

Batters

Usman Khan: He is one of the tournament's top batters who has consistently performed well. He finished the league stage of the competition as the top run-getter, with 358 runs in 10 games at an impressive average of 39.77. Given his form and abilities, we expect him to score big in this crucial game.

All-rounders

Waseem Muhammad: He has led the team beautifully with his all-around skill-set and ability to take the game deep, making him a multiplier captaincy choice for today's outing. The medium-fast bowler has consistently taken wickets for his team with his medium-fast bowling. He has amassed 313 runs at an average of 34.77 with nine wickets while being economical.

Bowler

Umair Ali: Umair Ali has been sensational with the ball in the Emirates D20 2022, triggering batters with his swing-bowling ability and pace. Given his current form and wicket-taking abilities, he is a must-have from Fujairah. He is the second-leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets at an outstanding average of 10.88 in nine games.

Top 5 best players to pick in FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Abid (FUJ): 132 points

CP Rizwan (SHA): 187 points

Aayan Khan (SHA): 374 points

Hamdan tahir (FUJ): 407 points

Khalid Shah (SHA): 149 points

Key stats for FUJ vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

Rohan Mustafa – 15 wickets in nine games; bowling average: 15.93

Zahoor Khan – 11 wickets in eight games; bowling average: 23.72

Kashif Daud – 10 wickets in nine games; bowling average: 10.80

Simranjet Singh Kang – Nine wickets in four games; bowling average: 12.11

FUJ vs SHA Dream 11 Prediction (Emirates D20 2022)

FUJ vs SHA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Zeeshan Abid, Fayyaz Ahmed, Usman Khan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Waseem Muhammad, Zeeshan Khan, Zahid Ali-II, Simranjeet Singh.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Umair Ali.

FUJ vs SHA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmed, Usman Khan, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Waseem Muhammad, Zeeshan Khan, Zahid Ali-II, Simranjeet Singh.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Usman Khan.

