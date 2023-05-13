FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Emirates D50 2023, Semi-Final

Fujairah (FUJ) will take on Sharjah (SHA) in the crucial semifinal match of the Emirates D50 2023 at the Malek Cricket Ground on Saturday, May 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Fujairah finished second in the Emirates D50 2023 points standings, with four victories and one loss. They had won their previous four games before being defeated by Ajman at the start of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Sharjah have been quite dominant, winning three of five games. They come into this game off a 198-run victory over Dubai.

FUJ vs SHA Match Details, Emirates D50

The semifinal match of the Emirates D50 will be played on May 13 at the Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman. The match is set to commence at 05.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FUJ vs SHA, Emirates D50, Semifinal

Date and Time: May 13, 2023, 05.30 pm IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground, Ajman

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

FUJ vs SHA Pitch Report

The pitch at the Malek Cricket Ground has been a very good one to bat on. The team scored 300 or more runs in the first innings in two of the last three games. There could be some movement for the pacers, while the spinners got a bit of help as well.

FUJ vs SHA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Fujairah: W-W-W-W-L

Sharjah: W-L-W-L-W

FUJ vs SHA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Fujairah injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Fujairah Probable Playing 11

Shahbaz Ali, Zeeshan Abid (wk), Zubair Zuhaib, Salman Khan, Mujahid Ameen, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Usman (c), Zawar Farid, Sabir Ali, Mohammed Faraazuddin

Sharjah injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Sharjah Probable Playing 11

Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Khalid Shah (wk), Usman Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Yasir Khan, Shoaib Abid, Qamar Awan, Muhammad Azhar, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Harsh Desai, Matiullah Khan

FUJ vs SHA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick: Khalid Shah (5 matches, 106 runs, Average: 21.20)

Khalid Shah has batted decently in this tournament so far. The attacking wicket-keeper batter has garnered 106 runs, which includes a half-century, and has been valuable behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick: Usman Khan (4 matches, 507 runs & 3 wickets, Average: 126.75)

Usman Khan has been in tremendous form both with the bat and the ball. He has smashed 507 runs in just four outings with the bat and has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 7.43. He has two centuries and two half-centuries to his name.

Top All-rounder Pick: Shahbaz Ali (4 matches, 9 wickets & 37 runs)

Shahbaz Ali has contributed nicely with both bat and ball. The experienced all-rounder has picked up nine scalps at an economy rate of 6.38 in just four games and has also scored 37 runs with the bat in hand.

Top Bowler Pick: Harsh Desai (5 matches, 7 wickets, E.R: 4.59)

Harsh Desai has been in magnificent bowling form. The right-arm off-spinner has picked up seven wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.38 in five games.

FUJ vs SHA match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Usman

Muhammad Usman has made a big and effective impact with the bat in hand for Fujairah. He has scored 260 runs at an average of 86.67 and a strike rate of 82.54 in five games. This makes him a top choice for captaincy for FUJ vs SHA Dream11 fantasy team.

Muhammad Azhar

Muhammad Azhar has bowled really well in the last couple of games he only played so far. The talented left-arm orthodox spinner has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 3.72 and an average of 15.00 in two games. This makes him an attractive option for your vice-captaincy in today's outing.

5 Must-picks for FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Yasir Khan

Salman Khan

Mujahid Ameen

Asif Khan

Shoaib Abid

FUJ vs SHA match expert tips

Usman Khan has excelled with both the bat and the ball. The 28-year-old batting all-rounder has been in excellent form, scoring over 500 runs and taking three wickets in four games.

FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-final, Head-To-Head League

FUJ vs SHA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Khalid Shah

Batters: Usman Khan, M Usman, Salman Khan

All-rounders: Mohammad Nadeem, Rohan Mustafa, Shahbaz Ali

Bowlers: Harsh Desai, Muhammad Azhar, M Amin, Z Zuhaib

FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-final, Grand League

FUJ vs SHA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Khalid Shah, Z Abid

Batters: Usman Khan, M Usman, Asif Khan

All-rounders: Mohammad Nadeem, Rohan Mustafa, Shahbaz Ali

Bowlers: Harsh Desai, Muhammad Azhar, Z Zuhaib

