FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Dream11 Emirates D20 Tournament Match – December 24th, 2020

After 33 intriguing games in this year’s Dream11 Emirates D20 tournament, the final beckons. Fujairah, the most dominant side in the Emirates D20 tournament, will lock horns with Sharjah for the title.

Fujairah have had a near flawless campaign in the Emirates D20 this year, winning all their games. That makes them the odds on favourites against Sharjah, who have won two of their last three matches.

However, in their two previous meetings in the tournament, Fujairah beat Sharjah on both occasions.

Emirates D20: Squads to choose from

Fujairah

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Umar-Arshad, Lovepreet Bajwa, Laqman Hazrat, Hassan Khalid.

Sharjah

Fayyaz Ahmad (C) (W/K), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Sayed Badiuzzama, Arslan Javed, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul, Muhammad Boota, Nathan Shibu, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Badiuzzama Sayed, Faisal Altaf, Mohammad Halan Harris.

Predicted Playing-11s

Fujairah

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan.

Sharjah

Fayyaz Ahmad (C) (W/K), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Sayed Badiuzzama, Arslan Javed, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul.

Match Details

Match: Fujairah vs Sharjah, Final

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Date and Time: 24th December, 2020, 6:30 PM IST.

Emirates D20 Pitch Report

The wicket at the ICC Academy in Dubai is a sporting one. In the six Emirates D20 games on this track, teams batting first and chasing have won the same number of matches. So, the decision after winning the toss could boil down to what the respective team management consider to be a better option. The par score on this track is 145 runs.

FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Emirates D20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandeep Singh, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Renjith Mani, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Laqman Hazrat, Arslan Javed.

Captain: Rohan Mustafa, Vice-Captain: Waseem Muhammad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sandeep Singh, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Renjith Mani, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Laqman Hazrat, Arslan Javed.

Captain: Kashif Daud. Vice-Captain: Fayyaz Ahmed.