FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 League Match - April 5th, 2021

Fujairah will lock horns with Sharjah in the final of the Emirates D10 League tonight.

Fujairah finished atop the Emirates D10 League points table before defeating Ajman in the first semi-final. Fujairah batted first and scored 142 runs in 10 overs. In response, Ajman managed only 84 runs.

Sharjah, on the other hand, defeated the Emirates Blue by nine wickets in the second semi-final to book their place in the Emirates D10 League final.

Squads to choose from

Fujairah: Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan, Yasir Kaleem, Fayaz Dongaroan, Muhammad Ayaz, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin, Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma

Sharjah: Junaid Siddique, Khalid Shah, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Rameez Shahzad

Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan

Advertisement

Sharjah: Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma

Match Details

Match: Fujairah vs Sharjah

Date & Time: 05th April 2021, 11:15 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The strip at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is flat. The teams batting first have been largely successful at the venue and the trend is expected to continue in the Emirates D10 League final. Both teams would want to bat first upon winning the toss.

There's not much in store for the bowlers, but they can pick up a few wickets if they bowl the right line and length.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FUJ vs SHA)

Dream11 Team Prediction for FUJ vs SHA - Emirates D10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vritiya Aravind, Hamdan Tahir, Ahmed Raza, Usman Khan, Chirag Suri, Alishan Sharafu, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Laqman Hazrat, Junaid Siddique, Hafeez Ur Rehman

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Vritiya Aravind

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vritiya Aravind, Hamdan Tahir, Ahmed Raza, Usman Khan, Chirag Suri, Khalid Shah, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Laqman Hazrat, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Ayaz

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Umair Ali