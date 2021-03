FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 Match - March 24th, 2021

Fujairah Pacific Ventures will take on Sharjah at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the second match of the Emirates D10 tournament on Wednesday.

Fujairah ended the previous season as the runners-up after losing to Emirates Blues in the final. They are expected to bounce back from the close defeat and put up an impressive showing this season. Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Zahoor Khan are a few players to watch out for from the Fujairah side.

Sharjah finished in third spot the previous season but ended up on the losing side in the second playoff against Fujairah. Sharjah would love to avenge that defeat going into this contest. Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, and Junaid Siddique are some of the players likely to stand out from the Sharjah side.

Squads to choose from

Fujairah

Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Yasir Kaleem, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Ayaz, Mujahid Amin, Zahid Ali, Zahoor Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Fayaz Dongaroan, Jiju Janardhanan, Sanchit Sharma, Hamdan Tahir

Sharjah

Aryansh Sharma, Fayyaz Ahmad, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Renjith Mani, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vriitya Aravind

Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah

Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Muhammad Ayaz, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Yasir Kaleem

Sharjah

Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Khalid Shah, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Junaid Siddique

Match Details

Match: Fujairah vs Sharjah, Match 2

Date: March 25, 2021 at 8:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

In the previous season, chasing teams dominated most of the tournament, with the first innings par scores being 110-120. The batsmen can be expected to continue their dominance with short boundaries on offer.

The pacers are likely to get some movement in the initial overs, but the batsmen will dominate the game later on.

Emirates D10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for FUJ vs SHA

FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vriitya Aravind, Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Waseem Muhammad, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Ayaz

Captain: Waseem Muhammad Vice-captain: Rohan Mustafa

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Ahmed Raza, Usman Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Waseem Muhammad, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Alishan Sharafu, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Junaid Siddique

Captain: Usman Khan Vice-captain: Kashif Daud