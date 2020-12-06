FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Emirates D20 Match 2 – Dec 06, 2020

On the first day of the Emirates D20, an 18-day tournament, Fujairah square off against Sharjah at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Both teams had good campaigns in the Emirates D10 tournament that was played in July-August earlier this year. While Sharjah topped the points table in that tournament, winning nine of ten games, Fujairah won six games and ended up as the runners-up.

Both Fujairah and Sharjah will be aiming to start off their campaigns in the Emirates D20 on a winning note.

Emirates D20: Squads to choose from

Fujairah: Lovepreet Singh, Sandeep Singh, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Muhammad Umar Arshad (WK), Aayan Khan, Ahmed Raza (C), Akif Raja, Hassan Khalid, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Sabir Rao.

Sharjah: Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Khalid Shah, Renjth Mani, Yuvraj Barua, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Mohammed Halan, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota (WK), Nathan Shibu (WK), Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul.

Predicted Playing-XIs:

Fujairah: Rohan Mustafa, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Lovepreet Singh, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammed Naeem, Ahmed Raza (C), Hassan Khalid, Luqman Hazrat, Aayan Khan.

Sharjah: Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Umair Ali, Khalid Shah, Renjth Mani, Mohammad Boota (WK), Kashif Daud, Mohammed Halan, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Hafeez Rahman.

Match Details

Match: Fujairah vs Sharjah

Date: December 6th 2020, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy in Dubai has produced some pretty good tracks to bat on. The average score batting first in the Emirates D10 tournament this year was 115 runs. More of the same could be expected in the Emirates D20 tournament too, and another good batting track is likely to be on offer. 170-180 could be a par score on this track.

Emirates D20 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FUJ vs SHA)

Dream11 team for Fujairah vs Sharjah - Emirates D20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjth Mani, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza, Hassan Khalid, Arsalan Javed.

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Kashif Daud.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Boota, Waseem Muhammad, Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjth Mani, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Farooq, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza, Luqman Hazrat, Hafeez Rahman.

Captain: Umair Ali. Vice-captain: Rohan Mustafa.