FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Final

Fujairah (FUJ) will take on Sharjah (SHA) in the final of the Emirates D10 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
Fujairah have been on a roll and are yet to lose a game in the Emirates D10 2021. They won all 10 of their league encounters before recording a commanding win in the semis. Meanwhile, Sharjah finished second at the end of the league stage, magaing five wins and as many losses. They then recorded a comfortable win over Dubai in the semi-finals.
FUJ vs SHA Probable Playing 11 today
Fujairah: Hamdan Tahir (wk), Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Ali Khan, Zeeshan Abid, Waseem Muhammad, Omer Farooq, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Raja Akifullah Khan, Mujahid Amin, Saqib Manshad
Sharjah: Khalid Shah (wk), Fayyaz Ahmed, Ansar Khan, Amjad Gul, Hassan Khan II, Kashif Daud, Ali Anwaar, Hazrat Bilal, Syam Ramesh, Laxman Manjrekar, Unaib Rehman
Match Details
FUJ vs SHA, Final, Emirates D10 2021
Date & Time: December 15th 2021, 11 PM IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for the Emirates D10 final.
Today’s FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Fayyaz Ahmed has scored 136 runs in the Emirates D10 2021. Moreover, he is safe behind the stumps.
Batter
Usman Khan has been quite consistent with the bat, having amassed 261 runs. He has mashed 24 sixes in the tournament.
All-rounder
Waseem Muhammad has been in stellar form with both the bat and ball in the Emirates D10 2021. He has scored 270 runs in addition to taking 12 wickets.
Bowler
Mujahid Amin has been superb with the ball, picking up 17 wickets in the Emirates D10 2021.
Top 5 best players to pick in FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team
Waseem Muhammad (FUJ): 934 points
Mujahid Amin (FUJ): 677 points
Usman Khan (FUJ): 624 points
Raja Akifullah Khan (FUJ): 536 points
Ali Anwaar (SHA): 407 points
Important stats for FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team
Waseem Muhammad: 270 runs & 12 wickets
Mujahid Amin: 17 wickets
Usman Khan: 261 runs
Ali Anwaar: 11 wickets
FUJ vs SHA Dream 11 Prediction (Emirates D10 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fayyaz Ahmed, Asif Khan, Usman Khan, Ansar Khan, Omer Farooq, Kashif Daud, Waseem Muhammad, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Raja Akifullah Khan, Mujahid Amin
Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Mujahid Amin.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Fayyaz Ahmed, Asif Khan, Usman Khan, Ansar Khan, Omer Farooq, Waseem Muhammad, Ali Anwaar, Raja Akifullah Khan, Laxman Manjrekar, Mujahid Amin
Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Usman Khan