FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Final

Fujairah (FUJ) will take on Sharjah (SHA) in the final of the Emirates D10 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Fujairah have been on a roll and are yet to lose a game in the Emirates D10 2021. They won all 10 of their league encounters before recording a commanding win in the semis. Meanwhile, Sharjah finished second at the end of the league stage, magaing five wins and as many losses. They then recorded a comfortable win over Dubai in the semi-finals.

FUJ vs SHA Probable Playing 11 today

Fujairah: Hamdan Tahir (wk), Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Ali Khan, Zeeshan Abid, Waseem Muhammad, Omer Farooq, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Raja Akifullah Khan, Mujahid Amin, Saqib Manshad

Sharjah: Khalid Shah (wk), Fayyaz Ahmed, Ansar Khan, Amjad Gul, Hassan Khan II, Kashif Daud, Ali Anwaar, Hazrat Bilal, Syam Ramesh, Laxman Manjrekar, Unaib Rehman

Match Details

FUJ vs SHA, Final, Emirates D10 2021

Date & Time: December 15th 2021, 11 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for the Emirates D10 final.

Today’s FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Fayyaz Ahmed has scored 136 runs in the Emirates D10 2021. Moreover, he is safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Usman Khan has been quite consistent with the bat, having amassed 261 runs. He has mashed 24 sixes in the tournament.

All-rounder

Waseem Muhammad has been in stellar form with both the bat and ball in the Emirates D10 2021. He has scored 270 runs in addition to taking 12 wickets.

Bowler

Mujahid Amin has been superb with the ball, picking up 17 wickets in the Emirates D10 2021.

Top 5 best players to pick in FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Waseem Muhammad (FUJ): 934 points

Mujahid Amin (FUJ): 677 points

Usman Khan (FUJ): 624 points

Raja Akifullah Khan (FUJ): 536 points

Ali Anwaar (SHA): 407 points

Important stats for FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Waseem Muhammad: 270 runs & 12 wickets

Mujahid Amin: 17 wickets

Usman Khan: 261 runs

Ali Anwaar: 11 wickets

FUJ vs SHA Dream 11 Prediction (Emirates D10 2021)

Dream11 Team for Emirates D10 2021 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fayyaz Ahmed, Asif Khan, Usman Khan, Ansar Khan, Omer Farooq, Kashif Daud, Waseem Muhammad, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Raja Akifullah Khan, Mujahid Amin

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Mujahid Amin.

Dream11 Team for Emirates D10 2021 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Fayyaz Ahmed, Asif Khan, Usman Khan, Ansar Khan, Omer Farooq, Waseem Muhammad, Ali Anwaar, Raja Akifullah Khan, Laxman Manjrekar, Mujahid Amin

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Usman Khan

Edited by Samya Majumdar