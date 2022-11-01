FUT vs KUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 44

Future Stars (FUT) will take on the Kuwait Mavericks (KUM) in the 44th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate on Tuesday, November 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FUT vs KUM Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Future Stars are having a fantastic season, having won six of their eight games and are sitting third in the points table with 12 points. Bilal Khan, Amin ljaz, and Basir Khan have been outstanding so far and will be eager to get another victory on Tuesday.

Kuwait Mavericks, on the other hand, have had a mediocre tournament, winning four of their eight games. They are sixth in the standings with eight points from as many games.

FUT vs KUM Match Details

The 44th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will be played on November 1 at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The match is set to take place at 11:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FUT vs KUM, KCC T-20 Elite Championship, Match 44

Date and Time: 01st November 2022, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

FUT vs KUM Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Ground pitch is usually more helpful for batters than bowlers. With the new ball coming on to the bat nicely, the openers will look to take as much advantage of the powerplay phase as possible. The venue has seen an average first-innings score of 176, which could lead both teams to bat first after winning the toss.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 176

Average second-innings score: 159

FUT vs KUM Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Future Stars: WWLWW

Kuwait Mavericks: LWWLW

FUT vs KUM probable playing 11s for today’s match

FUT injury/team news

No major injury updates.

FUT Probable Playing 11

Basir Khan, Abdul Jabbar, Bilal Khan, Amin ljaz, Naveen Jacob, Muhammad Khan (c&wk), Mirwazi Omary, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Bashart Ali, Praveen Raj, Rooh Ullah Khan

KUM injury/team news

No major injury updates.

KUM Probable Playing 11

Hisham Mirza (c), Adnan Idrees, Usman Waheed (wk), Ilyas Ahmed, Khalid Butt, Yasir Butt, Mohammad Ahsan, Raheel Khan, Imran Ali, Haroon Shahid, Muhammad Rizwan

FUT vs KUM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Usman Waheed (185 runs in 8 matches)

Usman has been in good form this series, scoring valuable runs at the top of the order. He is a seasoned campaigner, having looked brilliant in the tournament thus far. He's also a decent keeper, making him a valuable player for your FUT vs KUM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Bilal Tahir (323 runs in 8 matches, Average: 80.75)

Bilal has made some valuable contributions with the bat, scoring 323 runs at an average of 80.75 in eight games so far. A big knock from this explosive batter is thus expected in the upcoming games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amin Ijaz (184 runs & 16 wickets in 8 matches)

Ijaz is one of Future Star's premier all-rounders, with his form speaking for itself. He has excelled with the new ball and is the third-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 wickets to his name. Given his form and ability to swing the ball, he is a must-have in your FUT vs KUM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ilyas Ahmed (16 wickets in 8 matches, Average: 15.75)

Ilyas has had a phenomenal tournament with the ball so far, with his middle over-bowling skills being the talk of the town. He has scalped 16 wickets at an average of 15.75 in eight games.

FUT vs KUM match captain and vice-captain choices

Basir Khan

Basir has looked brilliant for Future Stars this tournament, scoring quick runs at the top of the order. He is one of the most technically sound batters in his team, and his current form proves it. He has scored 274 runs at an average of 39.14 in seven games, hence he is a multiplier pick for today's outing.

Bashart Ali

He has 14 wickets to his credit in the tournament, making him the eighth-highest wicket-taker from his side. The conditions should suit Bashart, who has been extremely accurate with the new ball, taking 14 wickets at an average of 16.64 in eight games. He is a must-have in your FUT vs KUM Dream11 fantasy team and is the perfect choice for a vice-captain.

5 must-picks with players stats for FUT vs KUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Muhammad Rizwan 11 wickets in 7 matches Bilal Khan 323 runs in 8 games Basir Khan 274 runs in 7 games Bashart Ali 14 wickets in 8 games Amin Ijaz 16 wickets in 8 games

FUT vs KUM match expert tips 44th match

Amin Iljaz has had a fantastic series with the ball so far, taking 16 wickets in eight games at an average of 11.37 and an economy rate of 7.64. He could be a multiplier pick for your FUT vs KUM Dream11 fantasy team due to his ability, which requires no introduction.

FUT vs KUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head to Head League

FUT vs KUM Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Usman Waheed

Batters: Adnan Idrees, Khalid Butt, Bilal Tahir

All-rounders: Basir Khan, Bilal Khan, Amin ljaz

Bowlers: Praveen Raj, Ilyas Ahmed, Haroon Shahid, Muhammad Rizwan

FUT vs KUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

FUT vs KUM Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Usman Waheed

Batters: Adnan Idrees, Naveen Jacob, Bilal Tahir

All-rounders: Basir Khan, Bilal Khan, Amin ljaz

Bowlers: Praveen Raj, Ilyas Ahmed, Haroon Shahid, Muhammad Rizwan

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes