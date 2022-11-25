Future Mattress vs Sri Lions - Dream11 Prediction

Future Mattress will take on Sri Lions in match number 15 of the CBFS T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Friday (November 25). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FM vs SRL Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Future Mattress have played two games so far and they have one win and one no-result. They will be looking to continue their unbeaten run. On the other hand, Sri Lions have played just one match and they lost that to Colatta Chocolates as they failed to chase down 125.

FM vs SRL, Match Details

The 15th match of the CBFS T10 League 2022 between Future Mattress and Sri Lions will be played on November 25 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The game is set to take place at 11 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FM vs SRL

Date & Time: November 25, 2022, 11 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is usually a good one to bat on and the short boundaries are likely to favor the batters. Moreover, teams have consistently got big scores at this venue and throughout this tournament. Thus, a big score could well be on the cards in this game.

FM vs SRL Probable Playing 11 today

Future Mattress Team News

No major injury concerns.

Future Mattress Probable Playing XI: Khayam Khan (wk), Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Dawood Ejaz, Syed Haider Shah, Tasawar Jammu, Muhammad Farazuddin, Tahir Latif, Muhammad Azhar, Asif Hayat, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Imran Khan.

Sri Lions Team News

No major injury concerns.

Sri Lions Probable Playing XI: Tharaka Dananjaya (wk), Isham Ghouse, Sasika Samarajeewa, Poorna Silva, Prashath Mahadurage, Charuka Ullandupitiya, Vikum Sanjaya, Vimukthi Kulatunga, Mohammed Ubaidulla, Harsha Aishek, Ushan Madusanka.

Today’s FM vs SRL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Khayam Khan (1 match, 19 runs)

Khayam Khan can blast away at the top of the order. He got a quickfire 10-ball 19, hitting one four and two sixes in his last match.

Top Batter Pick

Syed Haider Shah (1 match, 33 runs)

Syed Haider Shah has been in top form with the bat. He scored 33 off 21 balls, including two fours and one six in the first game for FM in this tournament.

Top All-rounder Pick

Prashath Mahadurage (1 match, 6 runs, 1 wicket)

Prashath Mahadurage could be effective with both bat and ball. He made only six with the bat in the last match but returned with figures of 1/23 from two overs with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Imran Khan (1 match, 2 wickets)

Imran Khan bowled a solid spell in the first game for FM. The 40-year-old fast bowler returned with figures of 2/15 in his two overs against ACE.

FM vs SRL match captain and vice-captain choices

Dawood Ejaz (1 match, 59 runs)

Dawood Ejaz batted beautifully in the last game against 11 Ace. He racked up a 28-ball 59 where he smashed five fours and four sixes.

Tharaka Dananjaya (1 match, 26 runs)

Tharaka Dananjaya looked in fine touch in the last game. The SRL wicket-keeper batter scored 26 off 13 balls in a knock where he hit three fours and a six.

5 Must-picks with player stats for FM vs SRL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dawood Ejaz 59 runs in 1 match Syed Haider Shah 33 runs in 1 match Tharaka Dananjaya 26 runs in 1 match Imran Khan 2 wickets in 1 match Prashath Mahadurage 6 runs & 1 wicket sin 1 match

FM vs SRL match expert tips

Both teams have some big hitters and some consistent all-rounders. Thus, the likes of Syed Haider Shah, Dawood Ejaz, Tharaka Dananjaya, Muhammad Farazuddin and Prashath Mahadurage will be the ones to watch out for.

FM vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

Dream11 Team for Future Mattress vs Sri Lions - CBFS T10 League 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Tharaka Dananjaya, Khayam Khan.

Batters: Syed Haider Shah, Dawood Ejaz, Poorna Silva.

All-rounders: Muhammad Farazuddin, Prashath Mahadurage.

Bowlers: Vikum Sanjaya, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Vimukthi Kulatunga, Imran Khan.

FM vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Future Mattress vs Sri Lions - CBFS T10 League 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Tharaka Dananjaya.

Batters: Syed Haider Shah, Dawood Ejaz, Sasika Samarajeewa, Poorna Silva.

All-rounders: Tahir Latif, Muhammad Farazuddin, Prashath Mahadurage.

Bowlers: Vikum Sanjaya, Asif Hayat, Imran Khan.

