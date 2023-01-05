Far West United vs Kathmandu Knights - Dream11 Prediction

Far West United will take on Kathmandu Knights in match no. 25 of the Nepal T20 2022-23 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FWU vs KAK Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Far West United are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have won just one game and have lost six, including a Super Over loss against Lumbini All Stars. On the other hand, Kathmandu Knights have not been able to build any sort of momentum as they have won and lost every alternate game. They have four wins and as many losses so far.

FWU vs KAK, Match Details

The 25th match of the Nepal T20 2022-23 between Far West United and Kathmandu Knights will be played on 5 January 2023, at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FWU vs KAK

Date and Time: January 5, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The track at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur has been a good one to bat on. A score of around 160-165 could be par. After 24 completed games, 12 games have been won by teams batting first and as many by teams chasing.

Matches won by teams batting first: 12

Matches won by teams bowling first: 12

FWU vs KAK Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Far West United: L, L, L, L, L

Kathmandu Knights: L, W, L, W, L

FWU vs KAK Probable Playing 11 today

Far West United Team News

No major injury concerns.

Far West United Probable Playing XI: Dev Khanal, Binod Bhandari (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Milinda Siriwardana, Umair Ali, Bhim Sharki, Noor Ahmad, Karan KC, Rashid Khan, Prakash Jaishi, Bhuvan Karki

Kathmandu Knights Team News

No major injury concerns.

Kathmandu Knights Probable Playing XI: Virandeep Singh, Sunam Gautam, Alex Blake, Sandeep Rajali, Gyanendra Malla (c), Basir Ahamad, Lokesh Bahadur Bam (wk), Saurav Khanal, Kamal Singh Airee, Abinash Bohara, Anil Kharel

Today’s FWU vs KAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Binod Bhandari (7 matches, 96 runs)

Binod Bhandari has got decent starts with the bat. He has mustered 96 runs at a strike-rate of 105.49 in this competition.

Top Batter Pick

Hashmatullah Shahidi (7 matches, 199 runs)

Hashmatullah Shahidi is the top run-scorer for Far West United. The left-hander has accumulated 199 runs at an average of 33.16 in this tournament.

Top All-rounder Pick

Karan KC (7 matches, 100 runs, 10 wickets)

Karan KC has been one of the best players for Far West United in this competition. The pace-bowling all-rounder has scored 100 runs at a strike-rate of 178.57. He has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.04.

Top Bowler Pick

Abinash Bohara (8 matches, 15 wickets)

Abinash Bohara is the leading wicket-taker in this Nepal T20. The 25-year-old pacer has returned with 15 scalps in eight encounters and has a bowling strike-rate of 10.4.

FWU vs KAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Alex Blake (8 matches, 263 runs, 1 wicket)

Alex Blake is in top batting form. He is the second-highest run-getter in this tournament and has amassed 263 runs in eight innings while striking at 156.54. He has chipped in with one wicket with the ball as well.

Sunam Gautam (7 matches, 162 runs, 4 wickets)

Sunam Gautam has been effective with both bat and ball. He has made 162 runs in seven outings with the bat and has four wickets to his name.

5 Must-picks with player stats for FWU vs KAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Alex Blake 263 runs & 1 wicket in 8 matches Karan KC 100 runs & 10 wickets in 7 matches Abinash Bohara 15 wickets in 8 matches Sunam Gautam 162 runs & 4 wickets in 7 matches Umair Ali 64 runs & 9 wickets in 7 matches

FWU vs KAK match expert tips

The top-order batters and wicket-taking bowlers could be the game-changers in this fixture. Thus, the likes Sunam Gautam, Alex Blake, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Karan KC, Umair Ali and Abinash Bohara could be the ones to watch out for.

FWU vs KAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Far West United vs Kathmandu Knights - Nepal T20 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Binod Bhandari

Batters: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gyanendra Malla, Alex Blake, Sunam Gautam

All-rounders: Karan KC, Virandeep Singh

Bowlers: Bhuvan Karki, Umair Ali, Kamal Singh Airee, Abinash Bohara

FWU vs KAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Far West United vs Kathmandu Knights - Nepal T20 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Lokesh Bahadur Bam

Batters: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Alex Blake, Dev Khanal, Sunam Gautam

All-rounders: Karan KC

Bowlers: Bhuvan Karki, Umair Ali, Kamal Singh Airee, Abinash Bohara, Anil Kharel

