FY vs KR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ganga Cricket Club T10, Match 1

The 1st match of the Ganga Cricket Club T10 will see Fatehgarh Yodhas (FY) squaring off against the Kayamganj Royals (KR) at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (February 23).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FY vs KR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. The Kayamganj Royals have various in-form and experienced players. Fatehgarh Yodhas will give it their all to win the match, but the Kayamganj Royals are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FY vs KR Match Details

The 1st match of the Ganga Cricket Club T10 will be played on February 23 at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FY vs KR, Match 1

Date and Time: 23rd February 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium, Uttar Pradesh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

FY vs KR Form Guide

FY - Will be playing their first match

KR - Will be playing their first match

FY vs KR Probable Playing XI

FY Playing XI

No injury updates

Shahwaz Rafiq ©, Saurabh Kumar, Nasir Khan, Pargat Bhullar (wk), Varun Kumar, Mohd Zahid, Ankit Chauhan, Mohd Azeem, Kuldeep Singh, Mohd. Saqib, Pawan Suyal

KR Playing XI

No injury updates

Ankit Solanki, Pawan Sharma, Himanshu Agarwal, Rishabh Prajapati, Kailesh Solanki, Raj Chauhan, Shivam Dixit, Hemraj Chaudhary (wk), Raghu-Sharma, Deepanshu Attri, Dushyant Choudhary

FY vs KR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Bhullar

P Bhullar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Chaudhary is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Azeem

M Azeem and A Tomar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Kumar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Solanki

M Shaqib and K Solanki are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Chauhan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Sharma

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Suyal and R Sharma. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. D Attri is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FY vs KR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Tomar

A Tomar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

M Azeem

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Azeem as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for FY vs KR, Match 1

R Sharma

M Azeem

A Tomar

K Solanki

M Shaqib

Fatehgarh Yodhas vs Kayamganj Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Fatehgarh Yodhas vs Kayamganj Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Bhullar, H Chaudhary

Batters: A Tomar, M Azeem, S Kumar

All-rounders: R Chauhan, M Shaqib, K Solanki

Bowlers: D Attri, P Suyal, R Sharma

Fatehgarh Yodhas vs Kayamganj Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Bhullar

Batters: A Tomar, M Azeem, A Solanki

All-rounders: R Chauhan, M Shaqib, K Solanki, F Akhtar

Bowlers: A Chauhan, P Suyal, R Sharma

