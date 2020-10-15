FZL vs MBCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Oct 15th, 2020

Match 16 of the ECS T10 Barcelona League has hot favourites Falco CC taking on Men in Blue CC at the Montjuic Ground on Thursday.

Falco CC started their ECS campaign in some fashion as they beat Hira CC Sabadell by 91 runs. With a strong batting unit being well complemented by a relentless bowling attack, Falco CC will hope for yet another win in Barcelona.

Their opponents, Men in Blue CC, lost their first game to Catalunya CC, although they did show a few glimpses of their ability. They will be looking for a win in this fixture, although that is easier said than done against Falco CC, who are the clear favourites.

With both teams looking for the win on Thursday, another high-scoring encounter beckons at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

Squads to choose from

Falco CC

Naeem Shah, Awais Ahmed, Adeel Sarwar, Adnan Ghazanfar, Javed Ikram, Babar Zaheer, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Rehman Ullah, Muhammad Yaseen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shehzad Umar, Muhammad Zahid, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Banaras and Nadeem Shahzad

Men in Blue CC

Souvik Sengupta, Harjot Randhawa, Sunny Jaswal, Atul Kesar, Chandrasekhar Grade, Harpreet Singh, Hemanth Narsipalli, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Prasanna Jathan, Shankar Kaligatla, Naresh Kumar, Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali, Aditya Kandele, Paramjot Randhawa, Goldy Jaswal, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Sunil Jangir, Suvasish Das, Tinku Manoj Kumar, Vicky Rajeshwar Singh, Daljit Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Sanjeev Tiwari, Sam Phillips, Abhishek Borikar

Predicted Playing 11

Falco CC

A Ahmed, K Raja, A Sarwar, R Ullha, T Iqbal, J Akram, A Khan, N Shahzad, N Shah, S Ahmed and S Umar

Men in Blue CC

S Kaligatla, C Gade, P Jathan, P Shrimali, R Sihol, S Sudharshana, S Tiwari, S Deb, S Srivastava, D Singh and A Rawat

Match Details

Match: Falco CC vs Men in Blue CC, Match 16

Date: 15th October 2020, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

Despite this being the fourth ECS game of the day, the pitch should favour the batsmen, who have made good use of the batting conditions so far. Although the pacers have used change of pace to perfection, scores of over 100 have become a common sight at this venue. With the pitch expected slow down as the game progresses, both teams should look to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FZL vs MBCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ahmed, P Jathan, S Kaligatla, P Shrimali, A Sarwar, N Hussain, S Ahmed, R Ullah, T Iqbal, N Shahzad and S Sudarshana

Captain: N Hussain, Vice-Captain: S Kaligatla

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ahmed, P Jathan, S Kaligatla, P Shrimali, C Gade, N Hussain, S Ahmed, K Raja, T Iqbal, N Shahzad and S Sudarshana

Captain: S Kaligatla, Vice-Captain: A Ahmed