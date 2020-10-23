FZL vs PMCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Oct 23rd, 2020

On a busy day for Pak Montcada in ECS T10 Barcelona, they will face Falco Zalmi CC in the last game of the day. Falco Zalmi CC are comfortably atop the table with five wins in five games, and will look to add one more to the tally on Friday.

Pak Montcada CC have started the season on a mixed note. They have one victory, and one loss in two games find themselves in fourth position. The team will have their work cut out against an in-form Falco Zalmi CC.

Squads to Choose from

Pak Montcada CC

Nasir Shahzad, Usman Ali, Nawazish Ali, Hassan Ali Raza, Jafar Iqbal, Shahzad Amir, Hafiz Usman Anwar, Yasir Mehmoo, Kashif Shafi, Syed Hashim Mir, Bilal Hassan, Khizar Ali, Ghulam Sabar, Prince Dhiman, Asad Abbas, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Raja Adeel, Asad Ihsan-Ullah, Farrukh Sohail, Asjad Butt, Gopi Singh, Kamran Hussain, Mohsin Ali, Ibrar Hussain and Mohsin Raza.

Falco CC

Awais Ahmed (wk), Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja (C), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Nadeem Shahzad, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Adnan Ghazanfar, Kamran Raja, Khawar Javed, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar and Javed Akram.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pak Montcada CC

Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Asjad Butt, Syed Hashim Mir, Jafar Iqbal, Ibrar Hussain, Raja Adeel, Kashif Shafi, Farrukh Sohail, Nawazish Ali and Aamir Shahzad.

Falco Zalmi CC

Awais Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram and Atif Muhammad.

Match Details

Match: Falco CC vs Pak Montcada CC

Date: 23rd October 2020, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The strip at Montjuic Ground has helped batsmen score runs in bulk. The surface has observed some high-scoring fixtures with Falco even touching 163 in 10 overs. A complete 20-over game is expected at Montjuic Ground with the weather report predicting no rain on Friday.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

FZL vs PMCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ahmed, K Shafi, A Sarwar, I Hussain, P Dhiman, K Raja, R Ullah, N Hussain, T Iqbal, A Khan and F Sohail.

Captain: A Ahmed Vice-captain: A Sarwar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ahmed, A Butt, A Sarwar, I Hussain, P Dhiman, K Raja, S Ahmed, N Hussain, T Iqbal, A Khan and H Usman.

Captain: I Hussain Vice-captain: S Ahmed