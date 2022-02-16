GAL vs KAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sri Lankan NSL One-Day, Match 19

Galle (GAL) will lock horns with Kandy (KAN) in the 19th match of the Sri Lankan National Super League (NSL) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Wednesday.

Galle have won four out of their seven NSL matches and are currently third in the points table. They beat Jaffna by eight wickets in their last outing. Kandy, on the other hand, have won five out of their seven NSL matches and find themselves at the top of the standings. Their last game against Dambulla was abandoned due to rain.

GAL vs KAN Probable Playing 11 Today

GAL XI

Akila Dananjaya (C), Pabasara Waduge, Vishad Randika (WK), Ashan Randika, Priyamal Perera, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Muditha Lakshan, Jehan Daniel, Kavishka Anjula, Nimesh Vimukthi, Chalana de Silva.

KAN XI

Niroshan Dickwella (C & WK), Lahiru Udara, Kaveen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Pulina Tharanga, Pramud Hettiwatte, Nipun Ransika, Asitha Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Ashian Daniel.

Match Details

GAL vs KAN, Match 19, NSL

Date and Time: 16th February 2022, 09:45 AM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has favored the batters in the last couple of matches, the pacers will find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue being 282 runs.

Today’s GAL vs KAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Niroshan Dickwella: Dickwella has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 204 runs at a strike rate of 135-plus. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Oshada Fernando: Fernando has batted exceptionally well in the NSL, scoring 308 runs in six outings.

Pabasara Waduge: Waduge has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Galle. He has scored 206 runs at a strike rate of 86.81 in six NSL matches.

All-rounders

Dhananjaya Lakshan: Lakshan has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has scored 183 runs while also picking up 10 wickets in seven matches.

Pulina Tharanga: Tharanga can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Wednesday. He has picked up 15 wickets and also scored 104 runs in six matches.

Bowlers

Akila Dananjaya: Dananjaya is Galle's leading wicket-taker in the NSL with 11 scalps in six matches. He can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Ashian Daniel: Daniel has scalped six wickets at an economy rate of 4.04 in two matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in GAL vs KAN Dream11 prediction team

Oshada Fernando (KAN) - 304 points

Pulina Tharanga (KAN) - 301 points

Dhananjaya Lakshan (GAL) - 256 points

Asitha Fernando (KAN) - 208 points

Niroshan Dickwella (KAN) - 183 points

Important Stats for GAL vs KAN Dream11 prediction team

Oshada Fernando: 308 runs in 6 matches; SR - 88.00

Dhananjaya Lakshan: 183 runs and 10 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 112.26 and ER - 5.39

Pulina Tharanga: 104 runs and 15 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 4.82

Sahan Arachchige: 247 runs and 4 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 78.16 and ER - 4.25

Pabasara Waduge: 206 runs in 6 matches; SR - 86.91

GAL vs KAN Dream11 Prediction Today (NSL)

GAL vs KAN Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lankan NSL One-Day

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Udara, Pabasara Waduge, Sahan Arachchige, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Muditha Lakshan, Pulina Tharanga, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya.

Captain: Pulina Tharanga. Vice-captain: Dhananjaya Lakshan.

GAL vs KAN Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lankan NSL One-Day

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niroshan Dickwella, Kaveen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige, Oshada Fernando, Ashan Randika, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Muditha Lakshan, Pulina Tharanga, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Ashian Daniel.

Captain: Dhananjaya Lakshan. Vice-captain: Pulina Tharanga.

