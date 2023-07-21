GAM vs FRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for ECT Portugal T10, Match 7

The Gamblers SC (GAM) will take on the Friendship CC (FRD) in the seventh Match of the ECT Portugal T10 at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal on Friday, July 21. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GAM vs FRD Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Gamblers have already played two matches in the tournament and have managed to win one of them. The Friendship CC, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the tournament.

Both teams will be looking to win this match in order to stay in the hunt for the next round of the tournament.

GAM vs FRD Match Details

The seventh match of the ECT Portugal T10 will be played on July 21 at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal. The match will commence at 10.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GAM vs FRD, Match 7, ECT Portugal T10 2023

Date and Time: July 21, 2023, Friday; 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal.

GAM vs FRD Probable Playing XIs

GAM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GAM Probable Playing XI

K Gholiya, A Khokhar, V Singh Virk, S Singh, A Kumar, V Sikhri, M Redoan Jaman, P Singh, Sachin, N Verma, and J Parkash.

FRD Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

FRD Probable Playing XI

N Islam, A Rupu, R Vishwakarma, M Alamin, K Islam, I Khan, I Rana, M Asad, A Samad, S Hussain, and N Rahman.

GAM vs FRD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - N Islam

N Islam is an attacking top-order batter and he looks to score his runs quickly. Islam is also pretty decent behind the stumps and hence looks like a very good pick for the match.

Batter - S Singh-I

S Singh-I has been in good touch in the last matches with the bat. His recent form makes him a great choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

All-rounder - A Kumar-I

A Kumar bowled a match-winning spell in the last match. His recent bowling form and the ability to contribute even with the bat make him a great pick for the match.

Bowler - A Samad

A Samad can be a pretty lethal bowler. He picks up wickets at important junctures and that makes him a great choice for the match.

GAM vs FRD match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kumar-I

A Kumar is in great bowling form. He bowled a match-winning spell in the last match. Kumar can also be a useful batter lower down the order and hence he looks like a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

I Khan

I Khan is a pretty useful all-rounder. He can change the complexion of a match with either the bat or the ball. Khan will be a rather safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for GAM vs FRD, Match 7

N Islam

S Singh-I

I Khan

A Kumar

A Samad

GAM vs FRD Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for bowling. All-rounders who bat lower down the order and complete their full quota of covers will be very good choices for the match.

GAM vs FRD Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Head-to-head Team

GAM vs FRD Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: K Gholiya, N Islam

Batters: R Vishwakarma, M Alamin, S Singh-I

All-rounders: I Khan, P Singh, A Kumar-I

Bowlers: J Parkash, A Samad, N Verma

GAM vs FRD Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Grand League Team

GAM vs FRD Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: K Gholiya, N Islam

Batters: R Vishwakarma, M Alamin, S Singh-I

All-rounders: I Khan, P Singh, A Kumar-I

Bowlers: J Parkash, A Samad, N Verma