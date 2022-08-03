GAM vs GOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Portugal T10 2022, Final

Gamblers SC (GAM) will take on Gorkha 11 (GOR) in the final match of the Portugal T10 2022 on Thursday (August 4) at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Gamblers SC have been outstanding in the competition, winning nine of their twelve games and finishing first in the points table. Both their batters and bowlers have looked impressive and are likely to keep their form ahead of the final.

Although both teams appear evenly matched on paper, Gorkha 11 will be oozing with confidence after their win against Malo Qalandars earlier today. They have won nine of their total 12 games and finished second in the points table.

GAM vs GOR Probable Playing XI

GAM XI

Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (c), Devender Mehla, Shayaddur Rahman, Jay Prakash, Amandeep Khokhar, Ankush Kumar, Nitin Kamboj, Parveen Singh, Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Rayhan Khan, Sunil Kumar

GOR XI

Suman Ghimire, Imran Khan, Rahul Kumar, Ashraful Rupu, Nilesh Suryawanshi, Amandeep Ghumman, Hardeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Madhukar Thapa (c), Manjit Singh, Roushan Singh (wk)

Match Details

GAM vs GOR, Portugal T10 2022, Match Final

Date and Time: August 04, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report

The Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo pitch is ideal for batting, with some assistance available for bowlers. While the pacers should find some swing early on, the batters will look to take their time before getting going. The average score at this venue is 95 runs.

Today’s GAM vs GOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kuldeep Gholiya: He has amassed 204 runs at an average of 22.66 in 12 innings in the competition so far. He has been decent behind the stumps as well. He'll be eager to perform in this game as well.

Batters

Imran Khan: Imran Khan is a fantastic batting all-rounder. He has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. He has scalped four wickets and has amassed 193 runs at an average of 24.12 in eight games, making him an excellent pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Ankush Kumar: Ankush has scored 302 runs at an excellent average of 43.14 in 12 matches and can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team. He is currently the tournament's second-highest run-scorer and is also the leading wicket-taker, with 17 wickets at an impressive 8.88 average.

Bowlers

Jay Prakash - Jay Prakash is the second-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 wickets at an average of12.23 in 12 games. Given his current form and pace, he is a good choice for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in GAM vs GOR Dream11 prediction team

Roushan Singh (GOR): 279 points

Devender Mehla (GAM): 312 points

Hardeep Singh (GOR): 395 points

Key stats for GAM vs GOR Dream11 prediction team

Parveen Singh - 12 wickets in 12 games; bowling average: 12.91

Ranjith Narayan - 96 runs in seven games; batting average: 32.00

Nitin Kamboj - Nine wickets in 12 games; bowling average: 21.22

GAM vs GOR Dream11 Prediction (Portugal T10 2022)

GAM vs GOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Kuldeep Gholiya, Roushan Singh, Imran Khan, Rahul Kumar, Devender Mehla, Parveen Singh, Suman Ghimire, Ankush Kumar, Manjit Singh, Jay Prakash, Mandeep Singh

Captain: Ankush Kumar Vice Captain: Suman Ghimire

GAM vs GOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Amandeep Khokhar, Roushan Singh, Imran Khan, Rahul Kumar, Devender Mehla, Parveen Singh, Suman Ghimire, Ankush Kumar, Manjit Singh, Jay Prakash, Amandeep Ghumman

Captain: Suman Ghimire Vice Captain: Ankush Kumar

