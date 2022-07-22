GAM vs GOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Portugal T10 2022, Match 3 & 4

Gamblers SC (GAM) will take on Gorkha 11 (GOR) in back-to-back matches of Portugal T10 2022 on Friday at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the Portugal T10 2022 tournament after a successful domestic season. Gorkha 11 are among the top teams as they have a lot of experienced and in-form players. Gamblers SC, on the other hand, have a lot of young players who may help them win the tournament.

Gamblers SC will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Gorkha 11 are a relatively better team. Gorkha 11 are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

GAM vs GOR Probable Playing XI

GAM Playing XI

Jay Prakash, Prince Maratha, Kapil Surendrakumar, Ranjit Narayan, Sunil Kumar, Rayhan Khan, Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Rao Imran, Amandeep Khokhar, Shayaddur Rahman, Parveen Singh

GOR Playing XI

Suman Ghimire (wk), Absar Alam, Manjit Singh, Imtiaz Rana, Imran Khan-II, Shubham Bhatia, Rahul Kumar, Suman Kunwar, Madhukar Thapa, Harjit Bhatia, Binit Kumar

Match Details

GAM vs GOR, Portugal T10 2022, Match 3 & 4

Date and Time: July 22, 2022, 9:30 PM IST and July 23, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report

The surface at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is a dream for batters. The pacers are likely to get some assistance with the new ball and the spinners will come into the picture once the game progresses. Overall, the pitch is batting-friendly, so spectators should anticipate another high-scoring game.

GAM vs GOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Gholiya, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is the best pick among wicket-keepers for today's Dream11 side. He will bat at the top and also earn additional points from catches. S Ghimire is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Khokhar and R Imran are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. M Mall is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

I Khan-II and P Singh are the best picks for the all-rounder's slot in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Narayan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Maratha and S Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. N Suryawanshi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in GAM vs GOR Dream11 prediction team

I Khan-II (GOR)

M Mall (GOR)

A Khokhar (GAM)

Gamblers SC vs Gorkha 11 Dream11 Prediction Today (Portugal T10 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: K Gholiya, S Ghimire, R Imran, A Khokhar, M Mall, R Narayan, P Singh, I Khan-II, P Maratha, S Kumar, N Suryawanshi

Captain: I Khan-II Vice Captain: A Khokhar

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: K Gholiya, R Imran, A Khokhar, M Mall, R Narayan, M Thapa, P Singh, I Khan-II, S Kunwar, S Kumar, N Suryawanshi

Captain: I Khan-II Vice Captain: M Mall

