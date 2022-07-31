GAM vs GOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Portugal T20 2022, Match 25

Gamblers SC (GAM) will take on Gorkha 11 (GOR) in the 25th match of the Portugal T10 at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Monday.

Gamblers are among the strongest teams in this year's competition, winning six of their last eight games. Gorkha, meanwhile, have also fared well, winning seven of their last ten outings.

Gorkha will look to set up a winning streak, but Gamblers appear to be the better team and are expected to prevail.

GAM vs GOR Probable Playing XIs

GAM

Jay Prakash, Prince Maratha, Kapil Surendrakumar, Ranjit Narayan, Sunil Kumar, Rayhan Khan, Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Rao Imran, Amandeep Khokhar, Shayaddur Rahman, Parveen Singh.

GOR

Suman Ghimire (wk), Amandeep Ghumman, Manjit Singh, Imtiaz Rana, Imran Khan-II, Shubham Bhatia, Rahul Kumar, Suman Kunwar, Madhukar Thapa, Harjit Bhatia, Binit Kumar.

Match Details

Match: GAM vs GOR, Portugal T10 2022, Match 25.

Date and Time: August 1, 2022, 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is a dream one for batters. The team that wins the toss should look to bat first. Pacers should find some purchase early on before spinners come into the fray. However, considering the batting-friendly nature of the pitch, a high-scoring game could ensue.

GAM vs GOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Gholiya, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is without a doubt the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for this game. He bats in the top order and can also fetch additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

R Kumar and A Ghumman are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. A Kumar is another good pick. They will all bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well in this game.

All-rounders

S Ghimire and P Singh are the best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. I Khan-II is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for this game are M Thapa and J Prakash. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. N Kamboj is another good pick.

Top three players to pick in GAM vs GOR Dream11 prediction team

P Singh (GAM)

A Kumar (GAM)

S Ghimire (GOR).

Gamblers SC vs Gorkha 11: Key stats for Dream11 team

P Singh - 49 runs and 10 wickets

A Kumar - 225 runs and 14 wickets

S Ghimire - 224 runs and 8 wickets.

Gamblers SC vs Gorkha 11 Dream11 Prediction (Portugal T10 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: K Gholiya, A Kumar, R Kumar, A Ghumman, I Khan-II, P Singh, S Ghimire, R Narayan, J Prakash, S Rahman, N Kamboj.

Captain: S Ghimire. Vice Captain: A Kumar.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: K Gholiya, A Kumar, R Kumar, A Ghumman, I Khan-II, P Singh, S Ghimire, M Singh, J Prakash, S Rahman, N Kamboj.

Captain: A Kumar. Vice Captain: S Ghimire.

