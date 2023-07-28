GAM vs LCA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for ECT Portugal T10, Match 23

The Gamblers SC (GAM) will take on the Lisbon Capitals (LCS) in the 23rd match of the ECT Portugal T10 at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal on Friday, July 28. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GAM vs LCA Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Gamblers SC are having a good tournament so far. They have managed to win five of their six matches and are currently in the second spot in the points table.

The Lisbon Capitals, on the other hand, are suffering from a lack of form. They have lost four of their six matches and are currently at the bottom of the points table.

GAM vs LCA Match Details

The 23rd match of the ECT Portugal T10 will be played on July 28 at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal. The match will commence at 10.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GAM vs LCA, Match 23, ECT Portugal T10

Date and Time: July 28, 2023, Friday; 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

GAM vs LCA Probable Playing XIs

GAM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GAM Probable Playing XI

K Gholiya, R Narayan, M Darji, S Singh, A Kumar, S Rahman, D Asgher, P Singh, N Verma, J Parkash, and N Kamboj.

LCA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

LCA Probable Playing XI

R Singh, P Mitul, S Ali, D Patel, A Dar, D Patel, R Hudda, S Patel, U Khan, S Patel, and T Patel.

GAM vs LCA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Kuldeep Gholia

Kuldeep Gholia has an average of 35.33 points per game in the tournament. Among the options available he looks like the best wicket-keeper pick for this match.

Batter - Ranjit Narayan

Ranjit Narayan has been in good bowling form in this tournament. His wicket-taking skills will be useful in the fantasy contests of the match.

All-rounder - Ami Dar

Amir Dar has been in great all-round form throughout the tournament. His average of 99.5 points per game makes him a must-pick for this match.

Bowler - Jai Parkash

Jai Parkash has been pretty handy with both the bat and the ball. He has made some useful contributions and will be the best pick from this category.

GAM vs LCA match captain and vice-captain choices

Amir Dar

Amir Dar has delivered with both the bat and the ball in most of the matches. He is in good form with both the trades and will be a very good selection as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Ankush Kumar

Ankush Kumar has delivered with the ball in most of the matches. In some games, he has also been good with the bat. Making him the captain or vice-captain gives you the option to multiply points in both innings of the match.

Five Must-Picks for GAM vs LCA, Match 23

K Gholiya

R Narayan

Ankush Kumar

Amir Dar

Jai Parkash

GAM vs LCA Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. Pick more all-rounders to be in the race for big prizes.

GAM vs LCA Dream11 Prediction, Match 23, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: K Gholiya

Batters: R Narayan, S Singh-I

All-rounders: R Hudda, Amir Dar, P Singh, S Rahman, D Patel, Ankush Kumar-I

Bowlers: Jai Parkash, S Patel

GAM vs LCA Dream11 Prediction, Match 23, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: K Gholiya

Batters: R Narayan, S Singh-I

All-rounders: R Hudda, Amir Dar, P Singh, S Rahman, D Patel, Ankush Kumar-I

Bowlers: Jai Parkash, S Patel