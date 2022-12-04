The 12th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 will see Gambia (GAM) squaring off against Nigeria (NIG) at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali on Sunday, December 4.

Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the GAM vs NIG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Nigeria have won all of their last three matches and will try to continue their dominating form. Gambia, on the other hand, lost their last match against Eswatini by five wickets and will be eager to make a comeback in the tournament.

Gambia will give it their all to win the match, but Nigeria have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GAM vs NIG Match Details

The 12th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 will be played on December 4 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali. The game is set to take place at 6:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GAM vs NIG, Match 12

Date and Time: December 4, 2022, 6:15 pm IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali

Pitch Report

The surface at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Eswatini and Nigeria, where a total of 324 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

GAM vs NIG Form Guide

GAM - L

NIG - W W W

GAM vs NIG Probable Playing XI

GAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Peter Campbell (c), Ismaila Tamba, Aniru Conteh, Ousman Bah (wk), Andreh Jarju, Mustapha Suwareh, Muhammad Manga, Frank Campbell, Modu Bajang, Musa Jorbateh, Gabriel Riley.

NIG Playing XI

No injury updates

Sylvester Okpe (c), Ademola Onikoyi, Ashmit Shreshta (wk), Isaac Okpe, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Peter Aho, Akhere Isesele, Prosper Useni, Chiemelie Udekwe, Sulaimon Runsewe, Ridwan Abdulkareem.

GAM vs NIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Shreshta

A Shreshta is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. P Campbell is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

I Tamba

S Runsewe and I Tamba are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. C Onwuzulike has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

I Okpe

P Aho and I Okpe are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. M Manga is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Useni

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Okpe and A Conteh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Useni is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GAM vs NIG match captain and vice-captain choices

I Okpe

A Butt is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. He has already earned 243 points in the last three matches.

P Aho

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make K Irakoze the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in death overs. He has already scored 236 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for GAM vs NIG, Match 12

P Aho

I Okpe

P Useni

A Shreshta

R Abdulkareem

Gambia vs Nigeria Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gambia vs Nigeria Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Shreshta

Batters: I Tamba, S Adedeji, C Onwuzulike

All-rounders: M Manga, I Okpe, P Aho, M Suwareh

Bowlers: A Conteh, P Useni, S Okpe

Gambia vs Nigeria Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Shreshta

Batters: I Tamba, S Runsewe, C Onwuzulike

All-rounders: A Jarju, I Okpe, P Aho, M Suwareh

Bowlers: A Conteh, P Useni, R Abdulkareem

