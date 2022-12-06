GAM vs SIL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20I World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Match 18

The 18th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 will see Gambia (GAM) squaring off against Sierra Leone (SIL) at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali, Rwanda, on Tuesday, December 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GAM vs SIL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Sierra Leone have won three of their last five matches and will try to set up a winning streak in the tournament. Gambia, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches.

Gambia will give it their all to win the match, but Sierra Leone have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GAM vs SIL Match Details

The 18th match of the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 will be played on December 6 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GAM vs SIL, Match 18

Date and Time: December 6, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali

Pitch Report

The surface at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The match played on this pitch was between Ghana and Sierra Leone, where a total of 196 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

GAM vs SIL Form Guide

GAM - Won 0 of their last 2 matches

SIL - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

GAM vs SIL Probable Playing XI

GAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Peter Campbell ©, Ismaila Tamba, Aniru Conteh, Ousman Bah (wk), Andreh Jarju, Mustapha Suwareh, Muhammad Manga, Frank Campbell, Modu Bajang, Musa Jorbateh, Gabriel Riley

SIL Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Shamshad Khan, George Ngegba ©, Chernoh Bah, Zahid Khan, John Bangura (wk), Abass Gbla, Samuel Conteh, George Sesay, Raymond Coker, Lansana Lamin, Miniru Kpaka

GAM vs SIL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Bangura

J Bangura is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. P Campbell is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Turay

A Gbla and A Turay are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. L Lamin has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

G Ngegba

G Ngegba and M Suwareh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. M Manga is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

G Sesay

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Sesay and A Conteh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Bah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GAM vs SIL match captain and vice-captain choices

G Ngegba

G Ngegba is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. He's already smashed 76 runs and taken four wickets in the last five matches.

G Sesay

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make G Sesay the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in death overs. He has already smashed 18 runs and taken five wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for GAM vs SIL, Match 18

G Ngegba

G Sesay

A Gbla

A Turay

I Tamba

Gambia vs Sierra Leone Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gambia vs Sierra Leone Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Bangura

Batters: A Turay, A Gbla, L Lamin, I Tamba

All-rounders: M Manga, M Suwareh, G Ngegba

Bowlers: C Bah, A Conteh, G Sesay

Gambia vs Sierra Leone Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Bangura

Batters: A Turay, A Gbla, I Tamba

All-rounders: A Jarju, M Suwareh, G Ngegba

Bowlers: C Bah, A Conteh, G Sesay, R Coker

