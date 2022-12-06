GAM vs TAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20I World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Match 19

The 19th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 will see Gambia (GAM) squaring off against Tanzania (TAN) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Tuesday, December 6.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GAM vs TAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Tanzania have won all of their last three matches and will try to continue their dominance in the tournament. Gambia, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches.

Gambia will give it their all to win the match but Tanzania have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GAM vs TAN Match Details

The 19th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 will be played on December 6 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali.

The game is set to take place at 5:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GAM vs TAN, Match 19

Date and Time: 6 December 2022, 5:15 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

Pitch Report

The surface at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Cameroon and Nigeria, where a total of 103 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

GAM vs TAN Form Guide

GAM - Won 0 of their last 2 matches

TAN - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

GAM vs TAN Probable Playing XI

GAM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Peter Campbell, Ismaila Tamba, Aniru Conteh, Ousman Bah (wk), Andreh Jarju, Mustapha Suwareh, Muhammad Manga, Frank Campbell, Modu Bajang, Musa Jorbateh, Gabriel Riley.

TAN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abhik Patwa, Amal Puthenpulrayi Rajeevan (wk), Kassim Nassoro Mussa, Akhil Anil, Sanjay Kumar Thakor, Salum Jumbe Ally, Ally Mpeka Kimote, Harsheed Chohan, Omary Kitunda, Yalinde Nkanya, Ivan Selemani.

GAM vs TAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Puthenpulrayil

A Puthenpulrayil is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. M Omari is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

I Selemani

A Anil and I Selemani are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. I Tamba has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Thakor

S Thakor and K Nassoro are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. M Suwareh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Y Maurice

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Anantkumar and Y Maurice. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Conteh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GAM vs TAN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Thakor

S Thakor is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. Thakor has already smashed 10 runs and taken five wickets in the last three matches.

Y Maurice

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make Y Maurice the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in death overs. Maurice has taken six wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for GAM vs TAN, Match 19

Y Maurice

S Thakor

H Anantkumar

I Selemani

A Conteh

Gambia vs Tanzania Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gambia vs Tanzania Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Puthenpulrayil.

Batters: A Patwa, I Tamba, I Selemani.

All-rounders: K Nassoro, S Thakor, M Suwareh, A Jarju.

Bowlers: A Conteh, Y Maurice, H Anantkumar.

Gambia vs Tanzania Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Puthenpulrayil.

Batters: A Anil, I Tamba, I Selemani.

All-rounders: S Thakor, M Suwareh.

Bowlers: A Conteh, Y Maurice, H Anantkumar, M Lamin, A Mpeka.

