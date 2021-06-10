GGC vs BU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - June 11, 2021

Gazi Group Cricketers will square off against the Brothers Union in the 41st match of the Dhaka Premier League T20 at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No.3 Ground in Savar on Friday.

Gazi Group Cricketers have played six Dhaka Premier League T20 games so far, winning and losing three apiece. The Mahmudullah Riyad-led side, who have lost and won alternately, will search for some consistency going forward in the tournament.

The Brothers Union, whose first Dhaka Premier League T20 game was washed out, won three of their next four fixtures. However, they lost their last match against Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity by five runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method. The Brothers Union will be keen to return to winning ways as soon as possible.

Squads to choose from

Gazi Group Cricketers: Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Hasan Mahmud, Sanjit Saha Deep, Akbar Ali, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nahid Hasan, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Rakibul Atiq, Mominul Haque Showrabh, Ariful Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan

Brothers Union: Minazur Rahman (c), Junaid Siddiqui, Mohammad Shahzada, Habibur Rahman Jony, Zahidduzzaman Sagar, Shakhawat Hossain Saiman, Naeem Islam Juni, Mahedi Hasan, Maisukur Rahman, Tushar Imran, Alauddin Babu, Saklain Sajib, Rahatul Ferdous, Nuruzzaman, Sujon Hawladar, Jabid Hossain, Jasim Uddin, Abdul Gaffar Rony, Rasel Al Mamun, Abdul Qayyum Tuhin

Predicted Playing XIs

Gazi Group Cricketers: Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah (c), Yasir Ali, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Akbar Ali (wk), Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohiuddin Tarek

Brothers Union: Mizanur Rahman (c), Junaid Siddique, Myshukur Rahaman, Abdul Kayium, Rahatul Ferdous, Alauddin Babu, Sujon Hawlader, Saqlain Sajib, Naeem Islam jnr, Habibur Rahman, Zahiduzzaman (wk)

Match Details

Match: Gazi Group Cricketers vs Brothers Union, Match 41, Dhaka Premier League T20

Date & Time: June 11th 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar

Pitch Report

The track at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No.3 Ground in Savar is on the slower side. While the spinners have received assistance from the wicket, the batsmen will need to spend time in the middle before shifting gears. A score of around 140-150 could prove to be a match-winning total at the venue.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (GGC vs BU)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zahiduzzaman, Mahmudullah, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Mizanur Rahman, Alauddin Babu, Mahedi Hasan, Saqlain Sajib, Nasum Ahmed, Sujon Hawlader, Mukidul Islam

Captain: Mahmudullah. Vice-captain: Mahedi Hasan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akbar Ali, Mahmudullah, Mizanur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Myshukur Rahaman, Alauddin Babu, Rahatul Ferdous, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Sujon Hawlader, Mukidul Islam

Captain: Soumya Sarkar. Vice-captain: Mizanur Rahman

Edited by Samya Majumdar