Graz Cricket Academy vs Austrian Cricket Tigers - Dream11 Prediction - ECS Austria T10 2023

Graz Cricket Academy will take on the Austrian Cricket Tigers in match number 28 of the ECS Austria T10 2023 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground, Vienna on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GCA vs ACT Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Both these teams are in the top five on the points table. Graz Cricket Academy have played three matches and have two wins and one loss so far. They are fifth on the table. On the other hand, Austrian Cricket Tigers are just one spot above them. They have three wins and two losses from five matches.

GCA vs ACT, Match Details

The 28th match of the ECS Austria T10 2023 between Graz Cricket Academy and Austrian Cricket Tigers will be played on May 13, 2023, at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Vienna. The game is set to start at 5 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GCA vs ACT

Date & Time: May 13th 2023, 5 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Vienna

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Lower Austria is usually a good one to bat on. Teams have consistently got big scores at this venue and scores have been chased down well too. Thus, another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards.

GCA vs ACT Probable Playing 11 today

Graz Cricket Academy Team News

No major injury concerns.

Graz Cricket Academy Probable Playing XI: Shehzad Afzal, Shawkat Durani, Bharath Gowda (c), Abidullah Kotwal, Yogesh Belage, Hamid Hamidi (wk), Abdul Jabarkhel, Rohid Hamidi, Hamid Safi, Bhargav Pandya, Kushal Madane

Austrian Cricket Tigers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Austrian Cricket Tigers Probable Playing XI: Imran Asif, Mirza Ahsan, Aqib Iqbal (c), Umair Tariq, Adeel Tariq, Ahmad Chaudhry (wk), Tauqir Asif, Azhar Mehmood, Michael Subhan, Hammad Rana, Adal Afzal

Today’s GCA vs ACT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Hamid Hamidi (3 matches, 2 catches, 1 stumping)

Hamid Hamidi has not batted at all this season but he has been good behind the stumps. He has two catches and one stumping to his name.

Top Batter Pick

Mirza Ahsan (5 matches, 113 runs, 2 wickets)

Mirza Ahsan has been effective with both bat and ball. He has accumulated 113 runs at a strike-rate of 269.05 in this competition. He has chipped in with a couple of scalps with the ball too.

Top All-rounder Pick

Adeel Tariq (5 matches, 5 wickets, 14 runs)

Adeel Tariq has bowled decently and has picked up wickets regularly. He has taken five wickets in as many games and he can also be handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Aqib Iqbal (5 matches, 131 runs, 5 wickets)

Aqib Iqbal has batted and bowled really well in this tournament. He has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 8.80. With the bat, he has scored 131 runs in four innings while striking at 211.29.

GCA vs ACT match captain and vice-captain choices

Imran Asif (5 matches, 207 runs, 5 wickets)

Imran Asif is the second-highest run-getter in this tournament. The seam-bowling all-rounder has amassed 207 runs at a strike-rate of 209.09 and has hit 19 sixes. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.20.

Shawkat Durani (3 matches, 83 runs, 4 wickets)

Shawkat Durani has made vital all-round contributions in this tournament. He has scored 83 runs while striking at 212.82. With the ball, he has got four wickets in five overs across three innings.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GCA vs ACT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Imran Asif 207 runs & 5 wickets in 5 matches Shawkat Durani 83 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches Mirza Ahsan 113 runs & 2 wickets in 5 matches Aqib Iqbal 131 runs & 5 wickets in 5 matches Hamid Safi 59 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches

GCA vs ACT match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Imran Asif, Bharath Gowda, Umair Tariq, Adeel Tariq, and Aqib Iqbal will be the ones to watch out for.

GCA vs ACT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Graz Cricket Academy vs Austrian Cricket Tigers - ECS Austria T10 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Hamid Hamidi

Batters: Yogesh Belage, Shawkat Durani, Mirza Ahsan

All-rounders: Imran Asif, Bharath Gowda, Umair Tariq, Adeel Tariq

Bowlers: Shehzad Afzal, Aqib Iqbal, Hamid Safi

GCA vs ACT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Graz Cricket Academy vs Austrian Cricket Tigers - ECS Austria T10 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Hamid Hamidi, Ahmad Chaudhry

Batters: Shawkat Durani, Mirza Ahsan

All-rounders: Imran Asif, Bharath Gowda, Umair Tariq, Bhargav Pandya, Adeel Tariq

Bowlers: Aqib Iqbal, Hamid Safi

