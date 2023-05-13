GCA vs ADD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10, Match 30

The 30th match of the ECS Austria T10 will see the Graz Cricket Academy (GCA) square off against the Austrian Daredevils (ADD) at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria on Saturday, May 12. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GCA vs ADD Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Graz Cricket Academy have played three matches in the tournament and have managed to win two of them. The Austrian Daredevils, on the other hand, have lost two of their three matches.

A win in this match is necessary for both the teams and this promises to be an exciting encounter.

GCA vs ADD Match Details

The 30th game of the ECS Austria T10 will be played on May 13 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. The match will commence at 9.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GCA vs ADD, Match 30, ECS Austria T10

Date and Time: May 13, 2023, Monday; .900 pm IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

GCA vs ADD Probable Playing XIs

GCA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GCA Probable Playing XI

H Hamidi, M Safi, Y Belage, S Durani, H Ahmadzai, B Gowda, M Momand, B Pandya, A Kotwal, K Madane, and S Afzal.

ADD Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ADD Probable Playing XI

R Mandozai, S Mahmood, B Omari, P Omari, A Safi, A Oryakhil, N jaffry, N Polasam, E Rahman, S Abed, and S Zadran.

GCA vs ADD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Mandozai

Mandozai bats in the top-order and hence gets a good number of deliveries to score significant runs. He is also a safe keeper and will be a good pick for the fantasy contests of the match.

Batter

B Omari

B Omari can play with a positive attitude from the very beginning of an innings and that makes him a great pick for the fantasy contests of the match.

All-rounder

B Gowda

B Gowda can impact the match for his team with both the bat and the ball. He is a very effective all-rounder and will be a good pick for the fantasy contests of this match.

Bowler

E Rahman

Rahman has the ability to pick up wickets in the crucial stages of the game. His recent form has also been decent and hence, Rahman will be a crucial choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

GCA vs ADD match captain and vice-captain choices

B Gowda

B Gowda can be an effective all-rounder for his team. He has the ability to pick up important wickets and also comes up with crucial contributions with the bat. Gowda will be a very good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

A Oryakhil

Oryakhil can pick up vital points in the fantasy contest in both innings of the match. His ability to change the complexion of the match with either of her trades makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for GCA vs ADD, Match 30

H Hamidi

B Omari

B Gowda

A Oryakhil

A Kotwal

GCA vs ADD Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground will be good for the bowlers. New ball bowlers will be good picks for the match.

GCA vs ADD Dream11 Prediction, Match 30, Head-to-head Team

GCA vs ADD Dream11 Prediction, Match 30, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: H Hamidi

Batters: B Omari, Y Belage, S Durani

All-rounders: B Gowda, A Oryakhil, M Momand

Bowlers: E Rahman, K Madane, A Kotwal, S Afzal

