GCC vs DCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 10

The 10th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will see the Gallion CKT Club (GCC) squaring off against DCC Starlets (DCS) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday, February 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DCS vs GCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

DCC Starlets won their last match against the Chargers by 28 runs. The Gallion CKT Club, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches.

DCC Starlets will give it their all to win the match, but the Gallion CKT Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DCS vs GCC Match Details

The 10th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on February 5 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to start at 4:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DCS vs GCC, Match 10

Date and Time: 5th February 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are capable of playing smart will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this venue was between Gallion CKT Club and Valley Boy, where a total of 447 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

DCS vs GCC Form Guide

DCS - W

GCC - W W

DCS vs GCC Probable Playing XI

DCS Playing XI

No injury updates

Shrey Sethi, Vaibhav Vaswani (wk), Vansh Kumar, Rameez Shahzad, Akshat Rai, Mohammad Nafees, Jaiditya Malik, Angad Nehru, Nirvan Shetty, Parin Sethi, Krish Poduval

GCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Safeer Tariq (wk), Sandeep Singh, Shahan Akram, Amjad Gul, Muhammad Rehan Shah, Waqas Ahmed-I, Muhammad Kaleem, Israr Ahmed, Faisal Altaf, Ahsan Shah, Abdul Malik

DCS vs GCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Singh

S Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Tariq is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

W Ahmed

W Ahmed and I Vijdani are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Gul played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Nafees

A Nehru and M Nafees are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. I Ahmed is another good all-rounder pick for today's nail-biting team.

Bowlers

W Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Abdullah and W Ahmad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Benthota is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DCS vs GCC match captain and vice-captain choices

W Ahmed

W Ahmed will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 162 runs in the last two matches.

I Vijdani

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick I Vijdani as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 15 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for DCS vs GCC, Match 10

S Singh

I Vijdani

A Gul

W Ahmed

S Abdullah

DCC Starlets vs Gallion CKT Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

DCC Starlets vs Gallion CKT Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Tariq, S Singh

Batters: W Ahmed, A Gul, I Vijdani, R Shahzad

All-rounders: I Ahmed, A Nehru, M Nafees

Bowlers: S Abdullah, W Ahmad

DCC Starlets vs Gallion CKT Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Tariq, S Singh

Batters: W Ahmed, A Gul, I Vijdani

All-rounders: I Ahmed, A Nehru, M Nafees, J Malik

Bowlers: S Abdullah, W Ahmad

