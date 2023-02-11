GCC vs ECC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 17

The Gallion CKT Club (GCC) will lock horns with the Emirates NBD CKT Club (ECC) in the 17th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Saturday, February 11. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GCC vs ECC Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

The Gallion CKT Club have played two matches in the tournament. They have managed to win both matches and are currently sitting at the top of the points table with a net run rate of 4.025. The GCC will look to continue their winning momentum with a strong performance in this match.

The Emirates NBD CKT Club, on the other hand, have also played two matches in the tournament and won both of them. But they are one step behind their opponents owing to a worse net run rate. However, they will look to win this match and claim the top spot in the points table.

GCC vs ECC Match Details

The 17th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on February 11 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 4.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: GCC vs ECC, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 17

Date and Time: February 11, 2023, 4.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

GCC vs ECC Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club has been conducive to both batting and bowling. Players of all trades will have a chance to impact the match and hence a close fight between the bat and the ball can be expected.

GCC vs ECC Form Guide (This Tournament)

GCC: W W

ECC: W W

GCC vs ECC Probable Playing XIs for today's match

GCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Gallion CKT Club Probable Playing XI

Waqas Ahmed I, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Sandeep Singh, Amjad Gul, Israr Ahmed, Usman Bajwa, Waqas Ahmed, Mohammad Altaf, Waqar Ahmad, Safeer Tariq, and Abdul Wahid-I.

ECC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

Emirates NKD CKT Club

Anuradha Ekanayake, Anuj Thakur, Mohammad Shahir Yusuf, Muzammil Charan, Lahiru Malwatta, Hasitha Shamika, Muhammad Yasir, Akhlaq Haidar, Muhammad Ismail-II, Muhammad Imran-IV, and Al Ameen Sainudeen.

GCC vs ECC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sandeep Singh

Sandeep Singh has done a good job with the bat in this tournament and has also picked up points with his wicketkeeping skills.

Batter

Waqas Ahmed-I

Waqas Ahmed-I bats in the lower middle order and plays the role of a finisher. He can also sometimes contribute with the bat and this makes him a very important pick for the match.

All-rounder

Muhammad Yasir-I

Muhammad Yasir-I has been doing a decent job with both the bat and the ball. He has the ability to influence the course of a match with his all-round abilities and this makes him a great pick for the match.

Bowler

Waqar Ahmad

Waqar Ahmad is a good death over bowler. His ability to pick up wickets at the death makes Waqar the best bowler pick for this match.

GCC vs ECC Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Waqas Ahmed-I

Waqas Ahmed has been extremely consistent in this tournament. Adding to this, his bowling capabilities make Waqas a great pick for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

Amjad Gul

Amjad Gul has been very good with the bat in this tournament. He has a power game in him and can be a match winner on any given day. Amjad is one of the safest captains or vice-captain picks for the match.

Five Must-picks for GCC vs ECC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Waqas Ahmed-I

Amjad Gul

H Ahmed Khan

Sandeep Singh

Waqar Ahmad

GCC vs ECC match expert tips

The pitch has been behaving in favor of the batters. So, top-order batters and bowlers who can use their variations should be the prime picks for the match.

GCC vs ECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sandeep Singh

Batters: Amjad Gul, Waqas Ahmed-I, H Ahmed Khan, A Thakur, R Shah

All-rounders: I Ahmed, M Yasir-I

Bowlers: S Pillai, W Ahmad, M Asad Ali Raja

