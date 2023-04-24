GCC vs ZLCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Mizoram T20 League, Match 15

The 15th match of the Mizoram T20 League will see Gorkha Cricket Club (GCC) square off against Zarkawt Lords Cricket Club (ZLCC) at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Tuesday, April 25. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GCC vs ZLCC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Gorkha Cricket Club have played four matches in the tournament, and have managed to win three of their matches and are currently at number two in the points table. They will be looking to win this match and strengthen their position at the top of the table.

The Zarkawt Lords Cricket Club have lost all their four league matches. They are currently at the bottom of the table and will be looking to win this match in order to get their campaign back on track.

GCC vs ZLCC Match Details

The 15th game of the Mizoram T20 League will be played on April 25 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram, commencing at 10.30 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GCC vs ZLCC, Match 15

Date and Time: April 25, 2023, 10.30 am IST

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram

GCC vs ZLCC, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Suaka Cricket ground will favor the pacers in the initial stages of the game. As the match progresses, it will get better for batting.

GCC vs ZLCC Probable Playing XIs

GCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GCC Probable Playing XI

S Sharma, L Chhangte, Abhay, S Kumar Chhetri, Hmar Zothanchhunga, G Singh, R Chhetri, A Rai, R Ralte Junior, S Lama, and S Prajapati.

ZLCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ZLCC Probable Playing XI

H Lalbiakhlua, Lalruatdika, Laltleipuia, Lalthlamuana, A Sahi, R Lalhlimpuia, Zothanzuala, L Khiangte, Rinsangzela, Lalrinfela, and Lalzuitluanga.

GCC vs ZLCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Sharma

Sharma has been in brilliant batting form this tournament. His current form makes him the best batter pick for the match.

Batter

S Kumar-Chhetri

Chhetri has been in decent form with the bat recently. He can give you some sure points in the fantasy contests and that makes him a great pick from the batters section for the match.

All-rounder

R Chhetri

R Chhetri has the ability to change the complexion of a match with either the bat or the ball. He is a very effective all-rounder and that makes him a great pick for the match.

Bowler

L Ralte

Ralte has been in good wicket-taking form this tournament. He is picking up crucial wickets at important stages and that makes him a very good choice from the bowlers category.

GCC vs ZLCC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Chhetri

Chhetri's all-round ability and his current overall form makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

S Sharma

Sharma has been in great batting form this tournament. He has been scoring big on a regular basis and that makes him a briliant choice as the point multiplier for the match.

Five Must-Picks for GCC vs ZLCC, Match 15

S Sharma

S Kumar-Chhetri

R Chhetri

L Ralte

A Rai

GCC vs ZLCC, Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for swing bowling early on in the match. But as the game goes by, it will help the batters more. Hence, middle-order batters and all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

GCC vs ZLCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Sharma

Batters: L Ngente, S Kumar-Chhetri

All-rounders: G Singh, R Chhetri, R Lalhlimpuia

Bowlers: A Rai, Moses Ramhlunmawia, R Ralte Junior, S Lama, L Ralte

