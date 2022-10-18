GDS vs BWR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the Pakistan Junior League, Qualifier 1

Gwadar Sharks will take on Bahawalpur Royals in the first qualifier of the Pakistan Junior League at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, October 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GDS vs BWR Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Gwadar Sharks finished the league stage at the top of the points table, having won four out of five matches. They won their last match against the Mardan Warriors by 77 runs.

The Bahawalpur Royals, on the other hand, won three out of their five league stage matches and finished second in the points table. They lost their last match against the Rawalpindi Raiders by 23 runs.

GDS vs BWR Match Details

The first qualifier of the Pakistan Junior League will be played on October 18 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The match is set to take place at 6:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GDS vs BWR, Pakistan Junior League, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 18th October, 2022, 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

GDS vs BWR Pitch Report

The track at the Gaddafi Stadium Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers could have some movement with the new ball in hand. The last three out of the five matches here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 120

Average second innings score: 130

GDS vs BWR Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

Gwadar Sharks: W-L-W-W

Bahawalpur Royals: L-W-L-W

GDS vs BWR probable playing 11s for today’s match

GDS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

GDS Probable Playing 11

Joseph Eckland, Danial Ibrahim, Haseeb Nazim, Saad Masood(C), Shamyl Hussain, Luke Benkenstein, Kushal Malla, Aftab Ahmed-III, Mohammad Ismail, Adnan Iqbal, Mohammad AbuBakar-I.

BWR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

BWR Probable Playing 11

Gabriel Gallman-Findlay, Shawaiz Irfan, Danish Mohammad, Farhan Yousaf, Basit Ali-II, Obaid Shahid(C), Arham Nawab, Sajjad Ali-I, Ali Razzaq, Nangeyalia kharote, Nathan Edwards.

GDS vs BWR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Muhammad Zulkifal (4 matches, 28 runs, Strike Rate: 103.70)

Muhammad is quite safe behind the stumps and he can be pretty handy with the bat too. He has scored 28 runs at a strike rate of 103.70 in four matches.

Top Batter pick

Basit Ali-II (5 matches, 233 runs, Strike Rate: 152.29)

Basit has been in excellent form with the bat this tournament and is a valuable contributor higher in the batting order. He has scored 233 runs at a strike rate of 152.29 in five matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Arafat Minhas (5 matches, 159 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 125.19 and Economy Rate: 6.86)

Arafat could be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 159 runs while scalping eight wickets in five matches.

Top Bowler pick

Mohammad Zeeshan (5 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.38)

Mohammad has done exceptionally well with the ball in the ongoing tournament. Having played five matches, he has eight wickets to his name.

GDS vs BWR match captain and vice-captain choices

Arafat Minhas

Arafat is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 159 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 125.19, while also scalping eight wickets.

Mohammad Tayyab Arif

Mohammad has scored 67 runs while picking up one wicket in two matches. He can prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice on Tuesday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GDS vs BWR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Arafat Minhas 159 runs and 8 wickets in 5 matches Saad Masood 70 runs and 10 wickets in 5 matches Basit Ali-II 233 runs in 5 matches Arham Nawab 10 runs and 8 wickets in 5 matches Luc Benkenstein 155 runs and 2 wickets in 5 matches

GDS vs BWR match expert tips

Arafat Minhas could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

GDS vs BWR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier 1, Head to Head League

GDS vs BWR Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan Junior League

GDS vs BWR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Zulkifal

Batters: Luc Benkenstein, Basit Ali-II, Ali Razzaq, Shamyl Hussain

All-rounders: Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Arafat Minhas, Saad Masood

Bowlers: Arham Nawab, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mohammad Shoaib

GDS vs BWR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier 1, Grand League

GDS vs BWR Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan Junior League

GDS vs BWR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shawaiz Irfan

Batters: Luc Benkenstein, Shamyl Hussain, Basit Ali-II

All-rounders: Sajjad Ali-I, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Saad Masood, Arafat Minhas

Bowlers: Mohammad Shoaib, Arham Nawab, Aftab Ahmed-III.

