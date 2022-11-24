GED vs GCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 40

Gems Education CC (GED) will face Gallion CKT Club (GCC) in the 40th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday, November 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GED vs GCC Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Both Gems Education CC and Gallion CKT Club have had decent campaigns in the ICCA Arabian T20 League so far. While Gems Education CC have won three out of their four matches, Gallion CKT Club have emerged victorious in two out of their five games.

GED vs GCC Match Details, Match 40

The 40th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 will be played on November 24 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST, and the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GED vs GCC, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 40

Date and Time: 24th November 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GED vs GCC Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy has favored the batters, who will be eyeing the shorter boundaries. They will also relish the prospect of the ball coming nicely onto the bat.

Last 5 matches (ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 155.8

Average second-innings score: 145.4

GED vs GCC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Gems Education CC: W-L-W-W

Gallion CKT Club: L-W-W-L-L

GED vs GCC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gems Education CC injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Gems Education CC Probable Playing 11

Salman Shahid (C), Bilal Mirza, Sanoj Abdu, Aamir Wahab, Shahzad Ali-l, Amardeep singh, Mohsin Irshad, Muhammd Salman, Revlino Fernandes, Hamza Ameer, Ali Afridi.

Gallion CKT Club injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Gallion CKT Club Probable Playing 11

Safeer Tariq (C)(wk), Sohaib Randhawa, Usman Khan, Saifullah Noor, Ahsan Shahzad, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Amjad Gul, Israr Ahmed, Rehan Shah, Waqas Ahmed, Mudassar Ali.

GED vs GCC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Tariq (6 matches, 155 runs, Strike Rate: 156.57)

S Tariq is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has smacked 155 runs in six matches at a strike rate of over 156.

Top Batter pick

R Fernandes (3 matches, 99 runs, Strike Rate: 180.00)

R Fernandes is Gems Education's second-highest run-scorer with 99 runs at a strike rate of 180.

Top All-rounder pick

A Teepu (4 matches, 112 runs and 4 wickets)

A Teepu has been an outstanding all-rounder for his side. He is the leading scorer with 112 runs and has also picked up four wickets so far.

Top Bowler pick

S Noor (5 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.85)

S Noor is the leading wicket-taker for his team with six wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 8.85.

GED vs GCC match captain and vice-captain choices

U Khan

U Khan is the highest run-scorer in the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 with 323 runs in four matches at a jaw-dropping average of 161.50 and a strike rate of 234.06. He will be an effective captaincy pick for your GED vs GCC Dream11 fantasy team.

A Gul

A Gul has also been in inspired touch with the bat. He has smacked 231 runs in six matches and is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He boasts a batting average of 77 and a strike rate in excess of 181.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GED vs GCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points U Khan 323 runs 454 points A Gul 231 runs 376 points A Teepu 112 runs and 4 wickets 290 points A Arshad 38 runs and 8 wickets 286 points S Noor 6 wickets 216 points

GED vs GCC match expert tips

U Khan has been in outrageous form with the bat and should be the captain of your GED vs GCC Dream11 fantasy team.

GED vs GCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 40, Head to Head League

GED vs GCC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 40, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: S Tariq, S Shahid

Batters: U Khan (c), B Singh, R Fernandes

All-rounders: A Gul (vc), A Teepu, A Arshad

Bowlers: S Noor, B Raghunath, M Ali

GED vs GCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 40, Grand League

GED vs GCC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 40, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: S Tariq, M Salman

Batters: U Khan, B Singh, R Fernandes

All-rounders: A Gul, A Teepu (c), A Shahzad

Bowlers: S Noor (vc), B Raghunath, M Ali

Poll : 0 votes